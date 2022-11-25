Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off on Amazon and Best Buy is your Black Friday fitness deal

Looking to track your health and fitness activities, but want something more than a fitness tracker? Then check this Black Friday deal from Amazon and Best Buy on the Fitbit Sense 2. The smartwatch is 33% off in both online stores, with three color options to boot.

The Sense 2 is the bigger sibling to the popular Versa line, with even more smart features. For example, the Sense 2 includes all-day body response tracking for stress, and an ECG app to detect irregular heart rhythm. Better yet, with multi-day battery life, the sleep monitoring features can be fully used, instead of having to charge the watch every night.

Why you should consider the Sense 2 smartwatch

With a market flooded with cheap fitness trackers, you might be asking yourself why bother with a more expensive model. For starters, the Sense 2 offers a comprehensive list of features and sensors, including stress management, sleep tracking, and advanced health metrics based on the device's sensors.

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers numerous tracking functions / © NextPit

The device integrates with both iPhones and Android devices, and will be updated to manage calls using Bluetooth, besides the usual notifications for texts and caller ID. Other Sense 2 features include Google Maps support, contactless payments, and even Alexa voice commands. All that in a compact case that is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Is there a specific kind of tech deal that we still didn't cover? Leave a message below so that we can help you find the best deals around in Black Friday and Cyber Monday.