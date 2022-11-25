Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off on Amazon and Best Buy is your Black Friday fitness deal
Looking to track your health and fitness activities, but want something more than a fitness tracker? Then check this Black Friday deal from Amazon and Best Buy on the Fitbit Sense 2. The smartwatch is 33% off in both online stores, with three color options to boot.
The Sense 2 is the bigger sibling to the popular Versa line, with even more smart features. For example, the Sense 2 includes all-day body response tracking for stress, and an ECG app to detect irregular heart rhythm. Better yet, with multi-day battery life, the sleep monitoring features can be fully used, instead of having to charge the watch every night.
Why you should consider the Sense 2 smartwatch
With a market flooded with cheap fitness trackers, you might be asking yourself why bother with a more expensive model. For starters, the Sense 2 offers a comprehensive list of features and sensors, including stress management, sleep tracking, and advanced health metrics based on the device's sensors.
The device integrates with both iPhones and Android devices, and will be updated to manage calls using Bluetooth, besides the usual notifications for texts and caller ID. Other Sense 2 features include Google Maps support, contactless payments, and even Alexa voice commands. All that in a compact case that is water resistant up to 50 meters.
