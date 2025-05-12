Hot topics

Samsung's One UI 8 Might Steal This Game-Changing Google Photos Feature

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy A56 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

With One UI 7 already reaching the majority of flagship Galaxy devices, the spotlight is now shifting to One UI 8, which is reportedly under testing before its Beta program commences. In addition to significant features expected in the update, smaller yet meaningful additions are beginning to surface. One such feature is a new privacy tool within the Gallery app, potentially mirroring a key privacy feature found in Google Photos.

A key privacy feature in One UI 7, powered by Android 15, is Samsung's Private Folder. This allows users to create a secure and encrypted space for apps and files, including media like photos and videos, accessible via biometrics or passcodes. However, this approach might not always be practical for media, as it involves moving them from their original location, making seamless access within the Gallery less convenient.

A more appealing alternative would be the ability to mark photos and videos as private directly within the Gallery app for easier access. Google Photos offers this functionality through its Locked Folder for hiding sensitive media. It appears Samsung is developing a similar feature, potentially debuting in the Gallery app with One UI 8.

Samsung's Version of Google Photos' Locked Folder

In the latest build of One UI 8, as shared by user DalgleishGX, a new "Private album" section has been discovered within the Gallery app. This section is located within the app's menu, accessible via the hamburger button, alongside other shortcuts like Shared albums and the Recycled bin.

Samsung device screen displaying options like Videos, Favourites, Shared albums, and Settings.
Samsung could introduce Private album or locked in the Gallery app with One UI 8 / © nextpit

As the name suggests, users should be able to easily hide photos and videos within this Private album and access them using security codes or biometrics directly within the Gallery. This offers the advantage of a similar interface to viewing unhidden files within the gallery.

This feature is likely to debut with the One UI 8 update. While Samsung has not yet confirmed the availability of One UI 8 or its plans for a Beta program, reports suggest we might see it as early as May. However, there's also a possibility that this feature could be added via a separate Gallery app update.

What else would you like to see from the One UI 8 update? We're interested in hearing your thoughts in the comments below.

Via: Android Authority Source: DalgleishGX on X

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing