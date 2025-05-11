If you've been waiting for a good deal on the Google Pixel Tablet with charging dock, now might be the best time to buy. The Android tablet that transforms into a smart display for your home is back to $399 from $499 on Amazon. This means you can save $100 on the bundle price.

This price is just $20 shy of the record low we saw over a year ago, making it the best price in recent times. Plus, Amazon has the Porcelain and Hazel color options available for this sale.

Why Buying the Google Pixel Tablet is Worth It

Google released the Pixel Tablet (review) about two years ago, which might seem like a while. However, it's still one of the best mid-range tablets we recommend, especially if you're looking for a pure Android experience. This sale further solidifies it as a compelling choice for those seeking a casual device for home or school use.

Its major selling point is its ability to transform into a smart display when docked. In this mode, the UI adapts for convenient use in your home or kitchen. Furthermore, while docked, it utilizes the dock's more powerful speaker, perfect for streaming movies or music. Another noteworthy feature is the automated charging, so you don't need to constantly check the battery level.

Google's Pixel Tablet transform into a smart display when docked on the charging speaker station / © nextpit

When undocked, the Pixel Tablet is a modestly sized device despite its nearly 11-inch LCD screen. Moreover, it's built with premium materials, featuring a glass front and an aluminum chassis, and measures 10.16 x 6.65 x 0.32 inches, weighing 1.09 pounds. The 8 MP front and rear cameras perform quite impressively, thanks to Google's software expertise.

The Pixel Tablet runs on the Tensor G2 processor (not G4, as the G4 was released with the Pixel 9 series later in 2025), coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of non-expandable storage. This setup ensures a smooth and fluid tablet experience for most tasks, such as browsing multiple tabs or working with several documents in Google Docs.

