iOS 19 is widely anticipated to bring major UI overhauls and iterations, but it could also introduce small yet significant features. According to a new report, one such feature might involve cross-device Wi-Fi network syncing between iPhones and other Apple devices.

Public Wi-Fis, such as that in gyms or hotels, offers convenience when mobile data is low. However, connecting to them can sometimes be frustrating, requiring you to fill out forms or log in to user accounts every time you connect, especially if you have multiple devices. Reportedly, iOS 19 is set to introduce a cross-device Wi-Fi sync feature to address this inconvenience.

In the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce a feature that will automatically sync public Wi-Fi networks across your Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads. This means users won't need to repeatedly enter network credentials on each of their Apple devices.

Of course, concerns remain regarding security and privacy management, given the nature of public wireless networks. We can anticipate that Apple will leverage existing security features, such as adopting private Wi-Fi addresses (MAC randomization) and limiting activity tracking from providers and websites. However, we can expect Apple to have robust safeguards in place.

Major iOS 19 Changes and Features

Beyond simplified Wi-Fi syncing, iOS 19 is rumored to feature an updated UI and system design, potentially extending to icons and camera controls, making them visually closer to the rounder and more fluid and transparent aesthetics of visionOS. Additionally, Apple is expected to continue building upon expanded home and lock screen customization options.

The alleged camera UI on iOS 19, according to a leak. This shows more transparent design elements and repositioned shortcuts and controls. / © YouTube/u/FPT

Apple Intelligence features, including the upgraded Siri, could see further integration within iPhones running iOS 19. Major productivity enhancements are also anticipated, such as Stage Manager-like multitasking when iPhones are used with external displays or monitors, allowing for improved workflow.

Apple is scheduled to announce iOS 19 at WWDC next month. Developer and public beta programs could commence shortly thereafter, while the definitive public version is expected to arrive in the fall, alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro announcements.

What other productivity and usability features would you like to see added to iOS 19? Do you think this major iPhone update will be as exciting as iOS 18? We're eager to hear your thoughts.