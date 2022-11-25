Soundcore Space Q45: Perhaps the best buy of your Black Friday!

In our review the Soundcore Space Q45 received 4.5-stars and performed as well as its competitors from Sony or Bose. The wireless headphones with active noise reduction were announced in September this year for a starting price of $150, but this Black Friday they are at a super discount of 33%.

Anker decided to be a big mom this Black Friday and is selling the Soundcore Space Q45 at 33% off. This means that from $150 the device now costs $99.

Why should the Soundcore Space Q45 be your Black Friday best buy?

Anker is not the only brand to put the price of its headphones down this Friday. Earlier, we wrote about the 20% discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2. However, given that this product has an almost unsurpassed quality-to-price ratio, my best buy bets this Black Friday go to the Soundcore Space Q45.

Announced in September during IFA 2022, Anker's Space Q45 was one of NextPit's most accessed reviews in 2022. Highlights of this model include a beautiful finish, effective and adjustable active noise reduction, excellent battery life and comprehensive companion app and controls.

The faux leather ear pads are very soft but not breathable enough for sports / © NextPit

On the other hand, the lack of an IP rating can be a problem if you are looking for a sports headset. Also, despite the good audio quality, remember that this is an intermediate headphone, so of course competitors in the premium area can offer more when it comes to audio.

However, as stated by my colleague Antoine Engels in the Soundcore Space Q45 test, this is a consumer wireless headphone with an excellent price-to-performance ratio. It's very effective when it comes to audio and the battery is simply the best on the market with a minimum of 50 hours of guaranteed listening. The Soundcore Space Q45 also supports the Sony LDAC audio codec in addition to the basic SBC and AAC codecs.

So, do you agree that the price of the Soundcore Space Q45 is irresistible? I would love to hear your opinion about it!