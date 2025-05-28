Hot topics

Sleek Tablet, Massive Savings: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ is $150 Off

Even though the Memorial Day sale has passed, some excellent tablet deals are still available. For example, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently discounted by $150 on Amazon, bringing the price down to $849. This marks the second-best price for the Galaxy tablet since its release at the end of 2024.

This deal applies to the Moonstone Gray color of the tablet, which comes with 256 GB of storage. The Platinum Silver version, the only other available finish, is also on sale for $899, offering a $100 savings.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (review), along with the premium Tab S10 Ultra (review), was launched in the fall of last year, offering modest upgrades from their predecessors. The Galaxy Tab S10+ largely retains the sleek and lightweight design of the Tab S9+, but with a slightly thinner profile.

The tablet boasts a robust build thanks to its enhanced aluminum casing. Additionally, both the device and the bundled S Pen feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental spills or drops in the pool.

The Tab S10+ features a brighter 12.4-inch AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and improved anti-glare properties. This top-notch display delivers vivid colors and incredible detail.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ displayed on a desk with various app icons on the screen.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ has a brighter 12.4-inch AMOLED 2X display. / © nextpit

Internally, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ moves from a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC to a newer MediaTek 9300+ chipset. This change results in buttery-smooth performance, capable of running demanding programs and games without stuttering or overheating. The tablet also packs a larger 10,090 mAh battery, providing all-day battery life with moderate combined use. Recharging the Tab S10+ is quick and easy with its 45 W charging capability.

For photography, the Galaxy Tab S10+ features a new 13 MP primary camera alongside an 8 MP ultrawide lens. These offer reliable photo quality with good sharpness and color accuracy in both daylight and lowlight conditions. Furthermore, the quad stereo speakers impressed us with their superior sound level and quality.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Tab S10+ at this discounted price? Are you considering purchasing one now that it's more affordable? We'd love to hear your plans in the comments below!

