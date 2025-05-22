No movie is currently as popular on Netflix as a new comedy that, at first glance, hardly seems to have blockbuster potential. Nevertheless, the figures speak for themselves: in the last week alone, the film was viewed over 20 million times—a considerable success.

Normally, visually impressive action movies dominate the streaming charts. But the current picture is different. At the top of the global rankings is a film that focuses on four grandmothers of Italian descent—alongside Vince Vaughn.

Nonnas

At the center of "Nonnas" is a touching and unusual story. After the death of his mother, Joe Scaravella, played by Vince Vaughn, decides to give his life a new direction. He opens an Italian restaurant called "Enoteca Maria" on Staten Island—in honor of his mother. Instead of relying on trained chefs, however, he hires grandmothers with Italian roots. But as is so often the case in life, not everything runs smoothly.

Stephen Chbosky, known for films such as "Maybe Tomorrow" and "Miracle", is responsible for directing the comedy. Stars such as Susan Sarandon, Linda Cardellini, Drea de Matteo, and Joe Manganiello do the honors on the screen. The film is currently available exclusively on Netflix.

The numbers speak for themselves

"Nonnas" has been available on Netflix since May 9, 2025, and has since conquered the streaming service's top 10 list at a rapid pace. Between May 12 and 18, the film was watched over 20 million times, which corresponds to around 38 million hours streamed.

This strong response is also reflected in the reviews: on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an impressive 81% approval rating from critics, while audiences give it 74%. On IMDb, on the other hand, the verdict is somewhat more reserved with an average of 6.9 out of 10 stars.

A story written by real-life

"Nonnas" is not just a fictional screenplay—the story behind it is based on true events. The film's credits feature original footage from the real restaurant "Enoteca Maria", which actually exists in New York. So if you want to immerse yourself in this story not only virtually, but also in culinary terms, you have to make your way to New York.