Since its launch, Google Photos continues to bring extensive editing tools, and even before the broader Gemini integration, it had already added nifty AI features. Google is further enhancing the cloud storage app with more tools. The latest update includes an revamped in-app editor that brings popular Pixel-exclusive features, which will now benefit all users regardless of their device.

Google is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Google Photos this year. Along with this, Google is updating the app by introducing a more advanced editor.

Smarter Edits and More Advanced Tools in Google Photos

As showcased in a press release by Google, the new app will feature an updated UI that better highlights AI-powered suggestions alongside advanced editing options. For instance, quick edits will present a custom list of tools based on the area or spot highlighted in the image. There will also be AI suggestions that combine multiple effects, such as blur, contrast, and eraser into one, to create more enhanced and punchier final outputs.

The new editor will also include the Reimagine feature, which debuted with the Pixel 9 (review) and was added as an extension of Magic Editor. This is a generative AI tool that can transform a highlighted object or area, useful for touching up or replacing backgrounds.

There's also an Auto Frame feature, typically positioned on the top left side. Tapping it will prompt the app to analyze the photo and automatically apply a suggested framing, even filling out cropped areas using generative AI. Users can further edit the framed image, for example, by applying a Reimagine effect.

These new AI suggestions and tools will begin shipping to Android users first next month, while Google plans to release them to iOS users later this year.

Beyond the new editor, Google Photos is also gaining QR code generation when sharing albums, which allows nearby recipients to scan the code to quickly view or manage the shared albums. Additionally, invited users can add photos or print the files. This feature is already rolling out to both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Separately, Google has quietly added manual photo stacking to the app. Previously, photo stacking worked automatically once enabled. With this change, users can now merge multiple stacks or add individual photos and videos to an existing stack. This is a great way to clean up or declutter a messy gallery, especially for those with related shots.

Which photo cloud storage app do you use on your device? Have you tried Google Photos? Share with us the features you'd like to see added to it in the comments.