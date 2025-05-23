Only this Week: Get This Action Game with 4,8 out of 5 Stars for Free!

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Deliver At All Costs, Gigapocalypse, and Sifu.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Deliver At All Costs

Have you ever complained about how unreliable most delivery services are? Well, in Deliver At All Costs, you have a chance to do better than the overworked Amazon driver who keeps tossing your packages around like a piñata. The game puts you in the shoes of Winston Green, a courier with a mysterious past and a determination that can't be beaten. And if you've ever played Fallout: New Vegas, you know just how interesting a simple delivery can turn out to be.

Deliver At All Costs usually costs around $30 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download the game for free and dive into the wacky, action-packed life of a delivery driver. Trust me, it's much more exciting than it sounds.

Download Deliver At All Costs from the Epic Games Store.

This game is packed to the brim with wacky action. / © Steam

Gigapocalypse

Gigapocalypse is a fast-paced game in which your goal is to bring as much chaos and destruction as possible. Movies like Godzilla and King Kong inspire the game and let you live out your wildest dreams of mayhem. The game usually costs around $10, but you can download it for free this week. It has received very favorable reviews, so it's worth a try!

Download Gigapocalypse from the Epic Games Store.

Sifu

Sifu is a true highlight among the free games on offer. The game has received rave reviews from players and continues to amaze. This game is all about honor, revenge, and cinematic martial arts action. If you like Kill Bill, this game is absolutely made for you.

Your goal in Sifu is to seek revenge for the death of your family. Their murderers are still on the loose, and you intend to change that. Track them down, defeat their allies, and make sure that your family's honor is restored and defended. The game usually costs around $40, but can be downloaded for free this week.

Download Sifu from the Epic Games Store.

Sifu continues to receive rave reviews, and for good reason! / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

We cannot tell you much about next week's games yet. That is, however, not a bad thing! Because while we do not know much about the games, the mysterious veil usually indicates some exceptionally high-quality games. As always, we will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

Are you looking forward to next week's games? Do you think the Epic Games Store should run these mysterious promotions more often? Let us know in the comments below!