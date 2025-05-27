Hot topics

Sony WF-C710N Review: Is it Worth Paying Double for this Model?

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
sony wf c710n kopfhoerer im test np 08359
© Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit
Blasius Kawalkowski
Blasius Kawalkowski

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

Sony's WF-C700N is a wireless earbuds model that, to this day, remains one of the most popular in-ear models. Not only does it offer good sound quality, it also comes at an affordable price. Now, the manufacturer has introduced the WF-C710N, which has the unenviable task of repeating previous success stoies. However, the problem lies in close to doubling of its MSRP. The biggest question we can ask now is whether this new model packs enough punch to justify the higher entry price.

Sony WF-C710N

Good

  • Good battery life
  • High comfort levels thanks to suitably-sized ear cushions
  • Sony app offers many customization options

Bad

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is not very efficient
  • Cost-effectiveness leaves more to be desired
  • Sound could be more defined
  • Only comes with three silicone tip sizes
Sony WF-C710N
  • Check offer $88.00 (Amazon - new) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Sony WF-C710N

Sony WF-C710N

  • $119.99 Check offer $88.00 (Amazon - new)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Sony WF-C710N: All deals

Sony WF-C710N release date and price

If you're looking for a pair of good, affordable wireless earbuds, chances are you'll come across the Sony WF-C700N which retails for less than $40 these days. At the end of March 2025, Sony launched the successor, the WF-C710N, for more than double the price. But is it worth paying $89.99 for wireless earbuds that should be twice as good? The answer, in a nutshell, is no.

A white Sony earbuds case on a cork surface.
Sony WF-C710N: Twice as expensive as its predecessor, but is it also twice as good? / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

Settings and operation

When it comes to Sony's wireless earbuds, we are familiar with the fact that they don't always deliver the most complete accessories. The new model comes with only three silicone tip sizes, which is a pittance considering how such accessories would cost the manufacturer mere pennies.

Of course, offering eight sizes, as Beyerdynamic does, would be an overkill, but at least having an extra smaller size would help those with small ears so that they do not need to purchase the appropriate tips separately. However, if one of the three options fits you well, the earbuds remain firm and comfortable to wear in the ears.

Close-up of Sony wireless earbuds on a cork surface with their charging case in the background.
Only three silicone tips sizes are included. / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

Users of in-ear earbuds usually expect to be able to control music, volume, and other functions via touch commands. This, unfortunately, was not the case with the Sony WF-C700N, which relied on physical buttons that offered a click and tactile response. The new WF-C710N, on the other hand, is finally equipped with touch-sensitive sensors.

This detail, however, may or may not appeal to everyone, as it depends on each person's preference. In our review, the touch areas responded very well to commands and performed actions swiftly. However, when it comes to sound accuracy, the new earbuds still falls short.

Sound and ANC

Another detail that is often looked forward to when buying any Sony audio product is the sound quality. The WF-C710N, however, doesn't guarantee this. Despite a valid attempt to deliver a neutral sound signature, the end result can often sound somewhat dull and lifeless, offering little dynamics or sense of space. At the end, everything sounds very much the same, as if it were made from the same mold. People who don't have a particular sound preference will not have anything to complain about. In my case, however, I had to make a few adjustments to the audio signature to suit my preferences.

What I wanted was something with more body, more presence in the bass, and a little more sparkle in the treble. I tried to achieve this balance using the five-band equalizer in Sony's own app, but even with changes, the sound was still a bit muffled, compressed, and didn't deliver the feeling of lightness and openness I sought.

For everyday use, such as commuting to work or on a trip, the sound quality of the WF-C710N earbuds does the job well. In fact, over time, the ear also adapts to it. But you don't have to invest a lot of money to obtain the same experience, as there are plenty of cheaper options on the market which deliver a very similar experience.

White Sony wireless earbuds with charging case and phone displaying the WF-C710N interface.
We expected a lot more from the sound of Sony's new wireless earbuds. / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

It's not just the sound that falls short. Expectations for Active Noise Cancellation were also high, especially from a major brand like Sony. The WF-C710N is a mid-range model, that's for sure, and it can't be compared to a top-of-the-line model like the WF-1000XM5 (read review). Hence, it makes sense that some more advanced features are left out. Still, the Active Noise Cancellation makes almost no difference whether it's enabled or not, which was surprising and very disappointing considering the manufacturer's standards.

There is at least is one positive point worth mentioning in this brief review: the ambient mode worked very well. It allows you to amplify the surrounding sounds and even adjust the intensity. The new earbuds also sport a "focus on voice" function, which emphasizes voices around you when activated.

Battery life and other features

According to Sony, the WF-C710N offers up to 8.5 hours of playtime with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. In our review, we managed to achieve this mark with the volume set at medium. If ANC is deactivated, battery life rises to up to 12 hours. When the battery runs out, just place the earbuds back in the case for about an hour and a half to get the charge back to 100%.

White Sony wireless earbuds next to their charging case on a cork surface.
Good battery life isn't everything with wireless earbuds. / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

The Sony WF-C710N comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is compatible with the SBC and AAC audio codecs. However, Sony did not nclude its own LDAC codec, which offers much higher sound quality. This feature remains exclusive to the brand's most expensive models.

On the other hand, the new headphones feature DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology, designed to enhance compressed audio files in real time, such as MP3s. The system can identify elements such as instruments, musical styles, and vocals, and tries to recover nuances that were lost during the compression process. Even so, this technology cannot transform the sound quality of the device completely.

Is it worth buying?

The predecessor of the Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds costs much less than the new one right now, offering practically the same features and benefits.

White Sony earbuds on a cork surface with a charging case in the background.
The price-to-performance ratio doesn't make sense here. / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

The Sony WF-C710N easily costs almost twice as much as its predecessor and is far from delivering double the sound quality. While battery life is good and the comfort levels are satisfactory, but you'll need one of the three included ear tips to make a perfect fit for your ears.

On the downside, the sound quality was disappointing and the Active Noise Cancellation also left much to be desired. Sony has really fallen short on this one, as it delivers very little for a product at this price point.

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
Go to comment (0)
Blasius Kawalkowski

Blasius Kawalkowski
Editor

Blasius loves music and photography. Even as a child, he listened to U2, Van Halen and Billy Idol on a tape recorder. He was fascinated by both the rock of the 80s and the tape recorder. When he took his first photos with an analog camera at the age of 6, the path to becoming a technology journalist was set. This was reinforced during his apprenticeship as a car mechanic and his journalism studies.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing