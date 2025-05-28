Hot topics

Narwal Z10 Ultra Review: Amazing Mopping Performance!

8 min read 8 min No comments 0
nextpit Narwal Z10 Ultra Station
© nextpit
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Can Narwal play catch up with the likes of Roborock and Dreame when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners? It seems that's the plan with the Z10 Ultra. The manufacturer places great importance on cleaning corners with the robot vacuum cleaner. It is also said to excel with excellent mopping performance and AI-supported navigation. Read nextpit's detailed review of the Narwal Z10 Ultra to find out whether it poses a threat to established manufacturers.

Narwal Z10 Ultra

Good

  • Fantastic mopping performance
  • Good suction result
  • Cool design of the station
  • Feature-rich docking station
  • Great app connection

Bad

  • Robot is rather tall
  • No extendable side brush
Narwal Z10 Ultra
  • Check offer $1,099.99 (Amazon - new) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Narwal Z10 Ultra

Narwal Z10 Ultra

  • Check offer $1,099.99 (Amazon - new)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Narwal Z10 Ultra: All deals

Design and set-up of the Narwal Z10 Ultra

  Design
Robot vacuum cleaner height
  • 10.4 cm
Special features
  • Extendable mop
Docking station features
  • Suction function
  • 80-degree hot water mop wash
  • 55-degree hot air drying
  • Automatic detergent supply

The Narwal Z10 Ultra is available in two colors – grey and white. We were given the grey-colored model for the review. The Z10 Ultra looks very similar to earlier devices from the manufacturer. The robot vacuum cleaner has two side brushes and an equal number of rotating mops. The shape of the mop pads is special as Narwal continues to use a triangular mop design. In addition, the right-hand mop can extend outwards.

Surprisingly, there is no extendable side brush on this appliance. With a height of 10.4 cm, it remains a thorn in my side. Many manufacturers managed to design robot vacuum cleaners that are significantly smaller to reach more difficult places One example is the Roborock Saros 10 (read review), which measures less than 8 cm high.

A round, grey robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The Narwal Z10 Ultra is quite tall for its size. © nextpit
The dust container of the Narwal Z10 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner lies on a wooden floor.
The appliance's dust container. © nextpit
A robot vacuum cleaner with two round mop pads on a wooden floor.
This is a good thing! Narwal continues to rely on triangular mop pads © nextpit

In my opinion, the docking station is a real eye-catcher. It measures 43.1 × 46.2 × 38.8 cm and looks futuristic from all angles. The fact that Narwal always comes up with something special for its docking stations is nothing new. As a reminder, the manufacturer's first robot vacuum cleaner, the Freo (read review), already featured a touchscreen in the lid! This is also on board the Z10 Ultra. You can use it to send the appliance off to clean, pause, or interrupt its cleaning process. Finally, the AI mode known as "Freo mode" can be used, but more on this later.

Top view of a Narwal Z10 Ultra device with a circular control panel.
Also making a return: The touchscreen is on the lid. © nextpit
A grey device with a removable white filter in an open compartment.
There is a dust bag in the docking station. © nextpit

The following functions are part of the docking station's range of functions:

  • Suction function
  • 80-degree hot water mop wash
  • 55-degree hot air drying
  • Automatic detergent supply

Narwal includes a 1-liter detergent solution that you use in the docking station. Other manufacturers now integrate an additional water tank from where you can add the detergent. However, do bear in mind the solution is only added when rinsing the mop pads and not before the mopping process.

A hand holds a bottle of Narwal's specially formulated floor cleaner labeled 'Lemon & Basil.'
Included is a cleaning solution that you use in the docking station. © nextpit

You can use the Narwhal Freo app to control the appliance. You will need a WLAN and Bluetooth connection for the setup process. In our review, the robot vacuum cleaner was immediately listed and ready to go in less than five minutes. The Z10 Ultra does a solid job during the first mapping session. I like how the robot vacuum cleaner recognizes objects and displays them on the scanned map in an instant. This allows you to protect certain furniture from the appliance if you don't trust its obstacle detection.

Narwhal Freo app in detail

  Narwhal Freo app
Suction levels
  • 4
Mopping levels
  • 3

The Narwal Freo app has an appealingly designed user interface. All cleaning settings are accessible from the main menu. You can choose between four suction levels and three mopping levels. You can also adjust its navigation sensitivity, such as how rigid the robot vacuum cleaner should stick to its paths.

Three smartphone screens displaying the cleaning settings and options for vacuumming and mopping.
Other settings in the app. © nextpit

In the other settings, there are numerous detailed options for customizing the appliance according to your wishes. For instance, how many square meters should be cleaned before the mops are rinsed? Should the right-hand mop be extended? How thoroughly should the docking station perform cleaning? These are just a few examples of how you can configure the Narwal Z10 Ultra to suit your requirements.

Mobile app interface for the Narwal Z10 Ultra's cleaning and accessory management.
These are the settings for the docking station and the cleaning process © nextpit

The integration of AI in robot vacuum cleaners is nothing new. This helps the robot to analyze the degree of dirt or soiling in your home to adjust the suction and mopping performance accordingly. In the Z10 Ultra, it goes by the name of "Freo Mind". In this mode, the robot vacuum cleaner adjusts the cleaning levels to the degree of dirtiness in your home. The ingenious thing about it is how you can specify just how often the appliance should mop again after the actual cleaning round.

This is how well the Narwhal Z10 Ultra vacuums and mops

  Design
Suction power
  • 18,000 Pa

Navigation
  • Two cameras + dual chip
Mop lift
  • 12 mm

Narwal can keep up with Roborock and its peers in this department. The suction power is amazing. All types of dirt were removed by the hard-working home cleaning assistant. I would particularly like to emphasize its efficiency in vacuuming up fine particles such as sand in our experience. Even here, the performance does not falter and remains top-notch. A similar, convincing performance emerges when it comes to carpets.

  Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%)
Oat flakes (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,8 g
  • 98 %
Sand (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,7 g
  • 97 %
Sand (carpet)
  • 10 g
  • 9,6 g
  • 96 %

The "Tangle-Free System" has been integrated into the main brush of the robot vacuum cleaner. In other words, you won't find any tangled hair in the main brush after cleaning. If you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner and mop that can deal with pet or human hair, the Narwal Z10 Ultra could be the end of your search.

Three smartphone screens displaying progress maps for a robot vacuum cleaner.
The app shows you the history and live location of the robot. © nextpit
A grey robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The suction power is top-notch. © nextpit

The fact that Narwal placed particular emphasis on the mopping function is nothing new. The mopping equipment is triangular in design and not round. According to the manufacturer, this small difference was intended to ensure the appliance does not leave any gaps when cleaning, especially in corners.

The manufacturer already proved this with the Freo and Freo X Ultra (read review) where the triangular design showcased its advantage. The Z10 Ultra confirmed this and showed a great performance in the review. The robot vacuum cleaner made short work of all stains thrown at it. If the dirt proves to be more stubborn, it cleans it after the second or third round. By the end of the day, you won't come home to a sticky floor.

A robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor, partially hidden behind a wall.
The mopping performance is impressive – even in corners! © nextpit

I found it impressive the mopping performance was top-notch, even in corners. The right-hand mop, which intuitively extended itself in corners and hard-to-reach areas, is certainly of great help. To protect carpets from the mopping equipment, the robot vacuum cleaner raises them by 12 mm for additional clearance. As a comparison, competitors such as Ecovacs are currently in the 10.5 mm range. In fact, we didn't even discover any damp carpet stains after our review.

During the review, the appliance made a few mistakes when navigating. Although Narwal integrated LiDAR navigation and two cameras, it failed to recognize some obstacles on our test course. Nevertheless, I liked how the obstacles were displayed on the map. You can mark these as no-go zones to help the Z10 Ultra navigate better.

A grey robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The Narwal Z10 Ultra does encounter some navigation errors. © nextpit

After the Z10 Ultra ran on the highest levels for 30 minutes, it has a remaining battery value of 70 percent. This is an excellent figure compared to Roborock (Best Of list) and Dreame vacuum robots (comparison). The feature-rich dock is responsible for maintenance. This is where the dust container is emptied, the mops are cleaned with hot water, and finally dried with hot air.

You can specify just how thoroughly you want it to do and at what intensity the docking station functions should be carried out in the Narwal Freo app. Hot air drying worked reliably in our experience, with the mops being completely dry after a two-hour drying phase.

Conclusion: Is the Narwhal Z10 Ultra worth it?

Narwal attaches great importance to the mopping performance of the Z10 Ultra, which clearly showed up in the review! The mopping performance is one of the best we have experienced to date. The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni certainly has fierce competition when it comes to losing its title of having the best mopping function. The Narwal robot vacuum cleaner was also a strong performer in terms of suction power. In this category, it can keep up with Roborock and Dreame.

A grey robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
Overall, we can recommend the Narwal Z10 Ultra to you. © nextpit

The truth is, however, that the Narwal Z10 Ultra is relatively expensive for a robot vacuum cleaner (Best Of list) with an asking price of $1,099 while missing an extendable side brush. Nevertheless, hard-to-reach areas were cleaned well, although I would have liked to see the presence of an extendable side brush to bring it over the finish line.

Narwal Z10 Ultra

Narwal Z10 Ultra

To device database

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Thomas Kern

Thomas Kern
Redakteur

Thomas ist seit 2023 im Team und begeistert sich für Smart-Home-Geräte und Haushaltsrobotik. Besonders haben es ihm Saugroboter und Smart Locks angetan, die er in Tests genauer unter die Lupe nimmt. In seiner Freizeit ist er regelmäßig im Fitnessstudio, interessiert sich für digitale Gesundheit und schwört auf den Whoop 4.0. Er ist tief im Apple-Ökosystem verankert und wäre ohne MacBook und iPhone im Alltag vollkommen aufgeschmissen.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing