Hot topics

Alternative to Windows: Valve Releases its Operating System

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
inside digital valve steam deck desktop
© Timo Brauer / inside digital
Matthias Wellendorf
Matthias Wellendorf

SteamOS has been adapted by Valve so that it can also be used on the small screens of mobile consoles. The game publisher has been trying to convince console manufacturers of its operating system for some time. Now users also have a choice.

Mobile consoles and handhelds such as the Lenovo Legion Go or the Asus ROG Ally offer gamers the prospect of a kind of a game console on the go. However, many users are bothered by the operating system. On the compact displays, they are greeted by a typical Windows interface that is not particularly intuitive to use.

SteamOS is different. The Linux distribution developed by the games publisher Valve is not only tailored to the use of the Steam platform, but has also been specially optimized for use on the compact screens of handhelds.

However, users of the two aforementioned Windows handhelds can now fall back on an alternative. Valve has released images of SteamOS 3.7.8 developed under its aegis, which are based on the latest Arch Linux and are specifically designed for installation on the Legion Go S and ROG Ally.

Replacing Windows with SteamOS

However, installing the new operating system on the respective console is at your own risk. The change is not officially supported. However, the reason for this is not necessarily the challenge itself. The instructions provided with the installation file consist of a few simple steps.

Before installing SteamOS on the Windows console, however, the secure boot mode must be deactivated. Secure Boot prevents malware from infiltrating the installation process and thus being executed unnoticed by anti-virus software.

It is also advisable to create a complete backup of the previous software before installation, as all data on the handheld will be deleted during the changeover. This backup can be created directly using the backup function included in Windows or via backup software.

More freedom for users of handhelds with Windows

Until now, the Steam Deck was the only mobile console with Valve's operating system. However, the developers have been working on supporting handhelds from other manufacturers for some time.

This means that the latest devices can continue to be offered on the market without Valve having to constantly develop its own console. The company has already stated that a new Steam Deck will only be released when it offers significant improvements.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Matthias Wellendorf

Matthias Wellendorf
Freier Redakteur

Als freier Redakteur schreibe ich News-Beiträge und beschäftige mich darüber hinaus vorwiegend mit Notebooks aller Art in Tests und Ratgebern.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing