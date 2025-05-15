Although Apple Music noticeably lacks many features compared to major music streaming services, it continues to receive smaller yet important improvements. The iPhone maker's latest upgrade is support for transferring or syncing music libraries and playlists to the Apple Music app, which is now rolling out to a few countries.

Earlier this year, there were hints of Apple working on a transfer tool within Apple Music, and this has now gone live through the Apple Support channel. The company confirmed that this is a third-party feature powered by SongShift.

On its webpage, Apple has provided a detailed guide on how users can import their music collections, including songs, albums, and playlists, from supported third-party music streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music. This transfer is also available for Apple Music on Android and on the web version, with only slight variations in how to initiate the transfer.

To begin transferring, Apple device users need to access the transfer tool from the app settings. Meanwhile, Android users will need to launch the Apple Music app and then open the menu and settings. This feature is also accessible on the Apple Music web application.

How to Transfer Music from Other Streaming Apps to Apple Music on iPhone

On your iPhone or iPad, open Settings > Apps > Music. Select Transfer Music from Other Music Services. Select the third-party streaming service you want to transfer from. Select which songs, albums, or playlists you want to transfer. Tap on Add to Library.

Initiating Apple Music transfer tool is through the app settings (iOS). It is also available in the Apple Music for Android and web version. Supported services are Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon, Tidal, and Deezer. / © nextpit

Additionally, you'll need to log in to the third-party music service from which you want to copy or migrate your collections. Users can select multiple playlists and albums or customize the specific tracks they want to transfer.

However, Apple notes that there might be unmatched songs that are not found in Apple Music. In such cases, users will need to review and find the suggested alternate track. The transfer cannot be completed while there are items under review.

Where can you use Apple Music transfer tool

Currently, the transfer feature is listed as available in Australia and New Zealand. There is no word yet on when it will be rolled out to more countries for a wider number of users.

Besides this built-in feature, there are alternative third-party services that can transfer or sync collections and playlists between Apple Music and other platforms.

This latest feature is one of the upgrades that aims to retain Apple Music's user subscribers. Other recent enhancements include the expanding of lossless and spatial audio catalogs within the app, as well as enabling lossless audio on the AirPods Max.

