Google's powerful Pixel 6a shockingly drops to $344—And it's selling fast!

Google's huge Pixel 6a sale is coming back to Amazon. One of the best Android mid-range phones sees its price drop to $344 from the usual price of $449. This savings translates to 23 percent off or just a notch away from the best price ever recorded.

The offer is available for all color options of the Google Pixel 6a (review). There's a smidge of difference in prices, regardless you still be getting the same 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard memory configuration on any variant. Google notes that stock availability is limited, so you might consider acting fast before they return to the original retail pricing.

Why Google Pixel 6a is the mid-range Android to beat

Google gave many reasons why the Pixel 6a is a mid-range Android smartphone to beat. For starters, the device received a major facelift mirroring the expensive Pixel counterparts. It has the same edge-to-edge camera visor at the back which makes it distinctive compared to other handsets in the same price category. Furthermore, it is IP67 certified which means it can survive even after a dip in a pool.

As regards performance, the high-end Tensor is a proven powerful chipset as it can handle intensive tasks and gaming sessions. In addition, the efficient silicon is coupled with a 4410 mAh battery that is estimated to last more than a day.

The screen of the Google Pixel 6a offers great color quality and brightness / © NextPit

Pixel 6a's best feature is the dual 12MP main camera setup. The two sensors produce images comparable to other Google flagship shooters. This is possible because of the advanced imaging processing that is done through the Pixel software and the AI capabilities of the chipset

Another notable advantage of the Pixel 6a is the premium software support. Google says you will be getting upgrades until 2025 and security updates up to the year 2027.

If you're hunting for a solid mid-range with a capable camera phone at a budget price, the Pixel 6a should be on the top of your list. At the same time, we would like to know your opinion on this deal. Do you think we should be sharing similar deals like this?