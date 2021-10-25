Google Pixel 6 review: A new hope

The Pixel 6 is the smartphone that is supposed to mark the revival of Google in the Android market. With a brand new 50+12 MP camera module, a new custom Tensor SoC, and a spanking new daring design, I'll share my detailed opinion about the Google Pixel 6 and tell you whether this is the one or not.

Rating

Good Potentially iconic design

Well-calibrated 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display

Powerful Tensor SoC does not overheat

Pixel-like photo rendering

Adequate battery life

5 years of security updates

IP68 + wireless and reverse charging

Reasonable price Bad Camera module is not versatile enough without a telephoto lens

Fast charging is too slow and has no included charger

Night Sight mode is not natural for night shots

128GB storage without a microSD port

"Only" 3 major Android updates

Design and screen: A breath of fresh air The Google Pixel 6 marks a real break compared to its predecessors, if only visually. The screen is a little less dreamy though. What I liked: A design that has the potential to be inconic

Horizontally arranged camera module

Kinda Coral color is very nice

90Hz refresh rate and screen is well calibrated

IP68 rating What I disliked: The glass back

Imposing weight because of its form factor

No microSD slot or 3.5mm audio jack A colourful screen / © NextPit I really like the design of the Pixel 6. I know, right? How original. However, I think that visually, Google has really tried taking on the risk of offering something new and has pulled it off successfully in my opinion. I also appreciate how Google has retained the matte coating for its edges, allowing the smartphone's grip to be better. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 is one of the only smartphones that I really want to use with a protective case because the glass at the back is unpleasant to touch. It gets greasy and sweaty all too easily with the slightest touch, and is a surefire fingerprint magnet. Also read: Smartphone displays explained: Know the difference between LCD, TFT, IPS, AMOLED, Retina, a-Si, LTPS and IZGO I really liked the look of the horizontal camera bar / © NextPit The Kinda Coral color that sports salmon and orange tones is very nice to look at. The horizontally arranged camera module that Google has dubbed as the camera bar has everything to become a signature of the Pixel range. However, it tips the scales at 207 grams and the dimensions that measure 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm is not a form factor that will suit everyone. The Kinda Coral color that sports salmon and orange tones is very nice to look at / © NextPit As for the 6.4-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display, I'm not really disappointed that its refresh rate is limited to "just" 90Hz. It's quite smooth and the adaptive refresh rate seems rather smart (I went from 60 FPS in a game to 30 then 10 as soon as I launched the quick access menu). There is a mode to increase the touch sampling rate and make the screen more sensitive also works very well. If you look at the Pixel 6 from afar, with its flat screen, squarer corners, and thinner bezels, it almost looks like a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 10.

Interface: Stock Android 12 or Pixel UI? The Pixel 6 debuts with Android 12 intow, Google's latest mobile OS version that marks a serious change in its looks. What I liked: Dynamic Theme

Stock Android Stock is far more basic

Game Dashboard, Privacy Dashboard, all Dashboards

3 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches What I disliked: Home screen space is underutilized

"Only" 3 major Android versions are guaranteed Dynamic Theme makes the difference here / © NextPit I'm really not going to expand on this section because I've never been a Pixel fan in my life and I do not have a fetish for stock Android. In any case, there's already a lot of content about Android 12 including an in-depth review, a presentation of the Material You design or a guide to understand how the Privacy Panel works. Overall, it really felt as though I was using a Pixel UI, where the widgets are big and round, with quick access menu buttons in the same design language, not to mention the brightness bar that simply announces itself. The Dynamic Theme, which matches the interface color to the dominant wallpaper color, is really nice and is applied in a subtle matter. All these are exclusive to Pixel devices. Pixel 6: User Interface Pixel 6: User Interface Pixel 6: User Interface Pixel 6: User Interface Pixel 6: User Interface On the other hand, I find the home screen to be very poorly optimized in terms of space utilization and arrangement. The screen is surrounded at the top and bottom by two elements that cannot be removed. At the bottom lies the Google search bar that is literally something that I would never use, while the top features an "At a glance" widget that refuses to be removed. Add to that the size of the widgets and the customization options are ultimately rather limited due to a lack of space. Also read: How many Android updates does Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer?

I'll pass on the heresy of assigning the screenshot function to the Power + Volume Down button, making it physically impossible to manipulate with one hand (yes, I know you can do it with a gesture, but it's still dumb). Let's finish this segment with a real positive point: the Game Dashboard. It's an interactive gaming menu like many others, but I find Google's implementation to be particularly intuitive. There is a FPS counter in the form of a bubble that you can hide and have it appear with a simple swipe, a Do Not Disturb mode and shortcuts to capture or stream your gameplay. Also read: Gaming modes: Do they work or not?

Performance: Tensor processor is excellent The Google Pixel 6 packs the famous Tensor SoC coupled with a Mali G-78 GPU and 8GB of RAM. What I liked: Very good scores on graphics benchmarks What I disliked: No overheating issues

CPU benchmark scores are mixed Tensor is a custom-developed system on a chip (SoC) that is the first in the world to feature not one, but two large Cortex-X1 cores in its processor. On paper, its computing power is already greater than the Snapdragon 888 with a single Cortex-X1 core. The Tensor also has two intermediate Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores for less power-hungry tasks, while the Snapdragon 888 uses the same four Cortex-A55 cores. The Snapdragon 888 relies on the same four Cortex-A55 cores and a trio of Cortex-A78 cores, which are both more powerful per cycle and support a higher clock speed than Tensor's Cortex-A76. Google follows Apple's footsteps towards its independence from Qualcomm / © NextPit In terms of raw performance, Google's Tensor chip leaves the competition eating dust when it comes to graphics calculations, a little less so on CPU calculations. I submitted the Pixel 6 to a trio of benchmarks from 3D Mark: Wild Life : Simulates gaming usage for 1 minute

: Simulates gaming usage for 1 minute Wilde Life Stress Test : Simulates gaming use for 20 minutes

: Simulates gaming use for 20 minutes Wild Life Stress Test: Simulates mixed, intensive, and prolonged use for 20 minutes And on every benchmark, Google's Tensor SoC performed significantly better than the high-end Snapdragon 888 processor in the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the Exynos 2100 in the Samsung Galaxy S21. Well, unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC remains far ahead of the pack. Google Pixel 6 Graphics benchmark Model/Benchmark Google Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S21 (Exynos) Xiaomi Mi 11 iPhone 13 Geekbench 5 (single/multi) 1031/2803 899/2961 722/2259 1716/4555 3DMark Wild Life 6721 5461 5390 8819 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test 6707 5609 5407 8905 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test 2017 1785 1226 2566 In actual use, I was able to run all my games at a constant 60 FPS with the graphics cranked all the way to the max. I didn't notice any major slowdowns even after an hour of gaming. Most importantly, the smartphone doesn't overheat, which is rare for an Android flagship in 2021. The temperature never exceeded the 41°C mark. Tensor is supposed to be an AI-focused SoC rather than a graphics-focused one, and most importantly, it's supposed to be power-efficient. This explains why the SoC finally heats up little but also why it barely exceeds its competitors in computing power (CPU). The Pixel 6 manages temperature quite well / © NextPit

Google Pixel 6 battery The Google Pixel 6 packs a 4,614 mAh battery that supports 30-watt wired charging, 21-watt wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. What I liked: Wireless + reverse charging supported

Adequate battery life What I disliked: Charger is not included

Fast charging is too slow

Battery utility is too limited On paper, Google promises that the Pixel 6 is capable of lasting for more than 24 hours and that its battery charges to 50% in just 30 minutes. I can't definitively comment on this since I didn't use the Pixel 6 long enough and couldn't perform a benchmark for its battery life due to time constraints. With heavy use, I didn't manage to make it last 24 hours. On a day that consisted of an hour of gaming on CoD Mobile and a 3-hour photo taking session (Google Maps and Spotify running in the background as well) including 30 minutes of the camera app being active, I easily lasted more than 15 hours seeing the battery life fall below the 20% mark. Pixel 6: Battery utility As for fast charging, I found it to be very slow, way too slow, in fact. By default, the Pixel 6 offers an adaptive charging mode and is supposed to be charged at night while you sleep. The charge cycle is therefore logically very long, taking me 1 hour and 21 minutes to go from 0 to 50% via this method. Also read: Does fast charging damage your smartphone battery? Once this mode was deactivated, the battery is charged in a little over an hour, which is still a long time in my eyes. Do note that I used my OnePlus Warp Charge 65 charger, which is capable of delivering 45W via USB Power Delivery. The battery utility is really lacking in versatility. It only tracks usage over the last 24 hours. I find that on this point, Oppo's ColorOS 12 is superior.

Technical specifications The Pixel range of 2021 Device name Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Image Screen 6.4-inch OLED, resolution

1080 x 2400 pixels (411 PPP), 90 Hertz refresh rate 6.7-inch OLED LTPO, resolution

1440 x 3120 pixels (512 PPP), 120 Hertz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor

2x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.80 GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.25 GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.80 GHz

20x ARM Mali-G78 (GPU) Memory

(varies by region) 8 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

128 or 256 GB of storage in UFS 3.1 12 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM

128, 256, or 512 UFS 3.1 storage Expandable storage No Main Camera 50 MP | f1.85 aperture | 25 mm focal length | 1.2 µm sensor size | 82° viewing angle| OIS

(Samsung GN1 sensor: 1/1.31") Ultra Wide Angle Camera 12 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 16.3 mm focal length | 114° angle of view Telephoto lens No 48 MP | f/3.5 aperture | 104 mm focal length | 0.8 µm sensor size | 23.4° angle of view | 4x optical zoom | OIS

(Sony IMX586 sensor: 1/2'') Video 4K at 60 fps (rear)

1080p at 30 fps (front) 4K at 60 fps (rear)

4K at 30 fps (front) Selfie 8 MP | aperture f/2.0 | sensor size 1.12 µm | angle of view 84 11 MP | aperture f/2.2 | sensor size 1.22 µm | angle of view 94 Audio Stereo speakers Battery 4614 mAh 5003 mAh Cable charging Max. 30 W Wireless charging (Qi) Max. 21 W Max. 23 w UWB No Yes Rating Not yet reviewed Not yet reviewed Price From $599 onwards From $899 onwards Pre-order Pre-order