Look at those bezels: Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro launched for $220

Xiaomi held its big event where it introduced not only the revolutionary Mi Mix Fold 2 foldable but also the Watch S1 Pro smartwatch and Buds 4 Pro noise-cancelling headphones . As regards the Watch S1 Pro, it's a step up from last year's Watch S1, thanks to its premium design and extra thin bezels.

Like the original Watch S1, the Watch S1 Pro has sapphire crystal on its top glass. Below it is a slightly larger 1.47-inch AMOLED screen that supports always-on function and up to 600 nits of brightness. This enables Xiaomi to reduce the bezels around the circular display making a larger dial at 46 mm. The watch itself is made from stainless steel and comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating as well as a new digital crown paired on the right side.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is made from stainless steel and sapphire glass / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi Watch S1 Pro shares most of its health and fitness monitoring features with the recently launched Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. Users can find 117 workout modes along with continuous heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. Surprisingly, a temperature sensor is also present. In terms of connectivity, there is also a built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The smartwatch uses a microphone and speaker to enable voice calling via Bluetooth 5.0.

Battery life on the smartwatch is rated for up to 14 days, which is slightly better than the 12-day on the cheaper model. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is powered by a 12 nm processor and costs around $220 in China. There is no word yet if it will see a global release like the Watch S1.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi K50 Ultra / Xiaomi 12T

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro ANC wireless earbuds have also debuted. The in-ear headphones in sleek stem-based form boast large 11mm audio drivers together with compatibility for SBC, AAC, and LHDC 4.0 codecs. Xiaomi's Mi Buds 4 Pro earbuds get up to 38 hours of battery life and retails for $160.

Xiaomi's Redmi K50 Ultra could launch as Xiaomi 12T outside China / © Xiaomi

On the other hand, Xiaomi's Redmi K50 Ultra or equivalent as the Xiaomi 12T outside China was also launched starting at $445. Its specs include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, 5000mAH battery, and 120W fast charging. The display is measured at 6.7-inch with 120Hz refresh rate. On the back is a 108MP triple camera module paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors. There is also a 20MP selfie at the front.