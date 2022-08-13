Apple's watches may employ a fully accurate temperature sensor

Apple has been long rumored to introduce the Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor later this year. Although there are no additional details on how this will be implemented, a new patent relating to a highly accurate sensor was awarded to Apple might provide some hints.

TL;DR

Apple is working on an advanced temperature sensing system.

The system uses unconventional design and could provide accurate temperature measurement.

It's unclear if the sensor will arrive on Apple Watch Series 8.

Found by MyHeathyApple, the patent was submitted in 2020 but only granted to the Cupertino company this week. It details a complex temperature gradient sensing system much different from the infrared sensor used on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5. The said approach has notable advantages including reduced space and precise all-day measurement of user's body temperature that could also be employed on other form factors.

As regards the sensing device, it is composed of a temperature sensor and a differential temperature probe. Moreover, the differential probe is described as having a flexible thin substrate that could be designed in many forms. This substrate has two ends where the other is connected to the dedicated temperature sensor while the other end is attached to any surface or the bottom glass portion of an Apple smartwatch with direct contact to skin.

Apple's patent relating to a temperature gradient sensing on an Apple Watch / © USPTO

Advantages of a temperature gradient sensor on an Apple Watch

Because of the many limitations of current and conventional temperature sensors, the idea of an advanced system may eliminate several barriers when providing accurate temperature readings. Additionally, it will enable manufacturers to reduce the required area of the component without sacrificing the accuracy when measuring the body temperature. Lastly, it is expected that Apple's solution is less prone to outside elements such as changes in ambient temperature.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 7 To device database

Although it is unclear if the device will arrive on Apple Watch Series 8, the technology can be integrated to wearables and devices other than smartwatches. It could be employed on the next AirPods headphones by measuring the temperature of the wearer through the inner ear. Eventually, it is presumed that Apple's goal is to expand the usability of its devices particularly the watches, which could be the next forefront of technology after smartphones.