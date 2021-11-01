Free instead of $2.99: Decipher the night sky with your iPhone

Are we seeing a waxing or waning moon in the night sky right now? With the iOS app "LunarSight", you can find that out in addition to countless other information. Since you are able to obtain the iOS app for free on your iPhone right now, I would like to present you the application on behalf of NextPit.

TL;DR

App "LunarSight" for iOS currently available for free which would otherwise cost $2.99.

Application collects countless information about the current moon phase and the astrological calendar.

German language is supported, with the moon calendar functioning as a widget on the home screen.

One day after Halloween, many of us are still enchanted by the mystical mood. So it's fitting that on November 1, I've picked out an astronomy app on iOS as a free app. "Lunar Sight" would normally cost $2.99 and contains a wealth of detailed information concerning the current and future phases of the moon.

Do you like to snap photos of the moon? How about conveniently finding out when the moon rises and when it will reach its peak in the night sky? If you're more of an astronomy buff, there's also information on the different moon phases, current distance, and other positional data. All of this information is updated live and can also be viewed for the past and the future.

Is LunarSight worth downloading?

As a free app, it's definitely worth trying out, of course. This is especially since the application contains no ads and does not irk you with in-app purchases. In the long run, however, you will benefit from installing LunarSight if you are interested in either astronomy or astrology. In addition to detailed information about the position of the moon, you can also see the positions of the sun and the moon in the astrological wheel.

LunarSight work great with a nice design and an easy usability / © SD9 Software / NextPit

In addition, there are ephemeris in calendar form and a moon phase calendar, of which you can also place as a widget on the home screen. Another widget lets you choose a rendered image of the current moon phase. Design and usability are of extremely high quality and I think LunarSight is a good addition to apps such as "Night Sky", which informs you about where the stars are (and they're not in Hollywood!), among others.

Is it safe to download LunarSight?

If you wish, LunarSight will depict information shown based on your location. In order to do this, you will need to share your location, of course, though you can always take advantage of the approximate location that's available in iOS 15. After that, LunarSight does not ask you for a name or an email address. Developer "SD9 Software" has not provided any information about privacy, but there is a link to the privacy policy.

It looks like a standard form, where you will be informed that certain data will be used for analytical purposes. Last but not least: LunarSight has been rated with 4.3 out of 5 stars in the AppStore, with 32 users voted to date.

How would you rate LunarSight, and are you interested in such apps? Let us know in the comments!