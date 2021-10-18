Free instead of $3.49: Music player for your ancient Android phones

PowerAudio Pro is a simple, but quite comprehensive music player for your Android smartphone. It is currently available for free on Google Play instead of $3.49! NextPit gives you a short introduction to the app.

TL;DR:

4.1 stars with over 1 million downloads.

Equalizer, bass boost and sleep timer included.

For all smartphones with Android 4.4 (!) or higher.

Music players for Android are part of the standard equipment on every mobile phone. The reason why there are so many apps for music playback in the Google Play Store is that you can often significantly increase the range of functions with them. Reason enough to take a closer look at the currently free app PowerAudio Pro.

Is PowerAudio Pro worth downloading?

The player from the PowerAudio team has been on the market for many years and is also very popular. More than one million downloads with 4.1 stars do not lie. The app is available in a free, a plus and a pro version and this pro version, for which otherwise $3.49 is required, is currently free!

Yes, there is also an equalizer! / © NextPit

Why should you install it? Because it convinces right away with its simple, but quite attractive UI. The music you have on your phone is clearly arranged and can be searched completely, sorted by albums or folders - and also by artist or genre. As for the looks, PowerAudio Pro lets you choose from four different color themes. If you want, you can also choose your own background image from your gallery.

Even though the player is quite simple, it is not stingy with features: As you can see in the picture above, a 5-band equalizer is also on board, and there's a BassBoost function as well. I also like the fact that there's a sleep timer on board. Since Android 4.4 or higher is supported, you can also use the player on older phones.

PowerAudio Pro: What else you need to know

If you get the Pro version of this music player, you'll be spared both ads and in-app purchases. If you check the app on the privacy platform Exodus, you will be pleased to find that there is not a single tracker to be found. A total of seven permissions are required, which is also within a solid range. Only the permissions for reading/writing on the external storage and the write permission for the system are worth mentioning. However, both are not unusual for a music player.

The privacy policy also states that no data from your smartphone will be collected or sent to any servers.

A small note about the functionality: Currently there seems to be a problem with the playlists. This also explains why this well-reviewed app has been getting more 1- and 2-star ratings lately. So keep that in mind when you install the app. I think there will be a bugfix for this soon - so I recommend you download the app now, even if you're sorely missing this feature right now. It would be annoying if the feature is running again soon and then you have to pay four euros again.

Feel free to let us know in the comments what you think of the app, or even if you're one of those who rely on the pre-installed players. If you now have a taste for free apps: Have a look at Florian's list of free apps and games from the weekend!