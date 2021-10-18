This Samsung 5G "flagship killer" is $300 off at Boostmobile

Looking for a flagship smartphone at half the price? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is heavily discounted on Boostmobile, save big now on this great Android smartphone!

TL;DR

Great performance.

Excellent 120 Hz AMOLED display.

Good cameras.

Discounted from $699.99 to $399.99.

Here at NextPit we take care of our own. So every week we search the internet for the best deals that our beloved readers can take advantage. Whether it is free or discounted applications, games or devices, you can be sure that we always try to find the best deals available.

This week we have a very special deal for you. In our review, we named this Android phone "The Flagship Killer" of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship level specs at less than half the price. Now, with this price-tag, courtesy of Boostmobile, it is almost irresistible for anyone looking for a mid-ranger.

Why is it worth checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G excels in almost every aspect. Great camera? Check. Great processor? Check. Great battery? Android 12 with ONE UI 4.0? You can probably see where I'm going with this...

The strongest point of this device is undoubtably the display. Packed with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes on top of many flagships that even go for double the price. The rich colours and the near infinite contrast ratio provide excellent visuals, that combined with the ultra smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, offer an ideal viewing experience.

The only downside is that the resolution is reduced to 1080 x 2400 which is something acceptable for a 6.5 inch screen and that the fast charging is not that fast for 2021 standards. According to our measurements, the device needs about one and a half hours to charge fully its 4,500 mAh battery.

The "brain" of the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 6 GB/128 GB RAM and storage, that make the Fan Edition of the S20 a serious contender in the midrange, that will run smoothly anything you throw at it and even some games at high settings. If you find the storage lacking, do not worry, since you can expand the capacity with up to 1 TB micro-SD cards.

The fast charging is not as fast as we would want / © NextPit

The device thankfully features wireless charging, and reverse charging from its Type-C port, so you can charge your peripherals on the go, which is another flagship exclusive feature. In general, Samsung decided to only keep the best features from the original S20, so it also threw in NFC support which is more than welcome.

Finally, before you get to decide whether the device is for you, we need to talk about the cameras. Briefly, the camera array includes a 12 MP wide lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide and an 8 MP telephoto camera. On the selfie side you will be glad to find a 32 MP camera. This means that although the camera is not the strongest among the flagships, its definitely up there.

It offers crisp, high resolution images and the selfies are just fantastic. For the discounted price, the camera array is probably strongest in the price range. If you want to know more about the cameras, then check out our full Review.

Decent camera array / © NextPit

Adding to the overall benefit it is important to say that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is well... a 5G capable device that offers the fastest internet speeds available on the market. So, if you're on the look for a future proof device without spending a fortune then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is just for you. Oh, and it is also IP68 rated to be resistant to dust and water submersion!

Free space in your device? Check out: Free apps of the week

To conclude the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G stood the test of time pretty well up until now, and it is expected to keep on going for a few years more, since it is already in the update list for Android 12! With this discount of about $300, this device basically falls to the price-range of the far inferior low-end middle rangers.

Do you know of any other killer deals we should consider? Let us know in the comments bellow!