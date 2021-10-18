How to watch Apple's "Unleashed" event today: New MacBooks are coming?

Apple announced details for the "Unleashed" October event. Here you can find how to watch Apple's online live event, as well as the latest rumors on what to expect, so that you're as prepared for it as we are!

You can watch the event on YouTube in the link bellow, or access Apple's website at 10AM if you live in the West Coast , or at 1PM in the East Coast . You can watch the live event from any compatible browser as well as the Apple TV app.

Apple made ripples last week with the announcement of the "Unleashed" event. The Cupertino based company is expected to reveal the latest MacBooks that are long overdue.

What to expect

As always, there's very little information about what is actually going to be "Unleashed". Yet, the rumour mill is running at full speed, with suggestions that we will get to see a new set of MacBooks, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the latest iteration of the Apple designed M1 chip, as well as -hopefully- the new AirPods Pro!

Yes, these devices may not share the popularity of the iPhone that already got its upgrade, but if the rumours are true, they represent a breakthrough point for Apple. This will be the first time the company is using the widely successful in-house developed architecture to power the MacBook Pro.

A lot of questions surrounding the latest, TSMC manufactured architecture do remain, but everything indicates that Apple is going after Intel's strongest mobile chipsets. The only thing that is somewhat confirmed is the naming of the new chips.

The names 'M1 Pro' and 'M1 Max' appeared in some beta logs alongside the rumoured resolutions. So, even if the chips end up on par with Intel at least the naming scheme will be better. Try saying ' Tiger Lake Intel Core i7-1185G7'.

Apple is trying to be completely Intel-free! / © Apple

According to Bloomberg, other features that are expected to make a comeback in the MacBook line-up include a MagSafe charger and a more diverse array of ports and SD Card support, the highlight is a high-resolution Mini-LED display. Also, Apple is said to remove the controversial touchbar in favor of more popular physical keys.

Are you going to watch the event? Let us know in the comments!