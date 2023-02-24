Save more with our free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Here we are, diving straight into the last weekend of February this year. We bring you this week's edition of the free apps of the week to help you see whether there is anything that you would like to try out. Perhaps there is an app that caught your attention, and you want to run it on your brand new smartphone? This is why we scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free. Now, these apps usually come attached to a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published twice each week, one at the beginning and another at the end. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. Neither Google Play Store nor Apple App Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for since there is no particular time frame on when they will last, so they can just be removed from the list just as quickly as they were put up.

Our recommendation: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Golden Clock 2 ( $0.99 ) : I know, live wallpapers tend to drain your battery life, but with a lovely-looking clock like this, who can resist?

: I know, live wallpapers tend to drain your battery life, but with a lovely-looking clock like this, who can resist? NT Calculator ( $2.49 ) : An all-round calculator that will come in handy in numerous situations.

: An all-round calculator that will come in handy in numerous situations. Smart QR Code Scanner ( $0.99 ) : Want to use a third-party QR code scanner on your phone? Try this out then.

: Want to use a third-party QR code scanner on your phone? Try this out then. My Sheet Music ( $2.99 ) : Change the way you read and play music from now on with this nifty app.

: Change the way you read and play music from now on with this nifty app. Spirits Wave EVP ( $1.49 ): This app claims to scan for spirits. Do try it out and see whether it works or otherwise...

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Epic Heroes War ( $0.99 ) : Can you build the best team to clear out dungeons?

: Can you build the best team to clear out dungeons? Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 ( $7.49 ) : You call the shots in this high-stakes, precision game.

: You call the shots in this high-stakes, precision game. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ) : Nobody likes a dreary cafe. Here is your chance to spruce up the city with a cafe that people want to dine in.

: Nobody likes a dreary cafe. Here is your chance to spruce up the city with a cafe that people want to dine in. Burning Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ) : Attack enemies and their fortresses. Will you emerge the victor?

: Attack enemies and their fortresses. Will you emerge the victor? Surface Trimino ( $0.99 ) : Increase areas of similar color to the target. How fast can you go?

: Increase areas of similar color to the target. How fast can you go? Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): Cook up a storm as you try to keep your customers well fed and happy in this game.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Snap Markup ( $1.99 ) : A photo markup tool that lets you make annotations on your photos.

: A photo markup tool that lets you make annotations on your photos. LUCH ( $0.99 ) : Create interesting photo effects and filters for pictures in your gallery with this app.

: Create interesting photo effects and filters for pictures in your gallery with this app. Lively Widget: Lock Screen ( $4.99 ) : Customize your lock screen with GIFs and other kinds of effects.

: Customize your lock screen with GIFs and other kinds of effects. Audio Trimmer ( $2.99 ): Edit audio files accordingly right on the comfort of your iPhone.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Let's Sort It! ( $0.99 ) : A 3D ball sorting game. Sounds simple and fun!

: A 3D ball sorting game. Sounds simple and fun! Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 ( $6.99 ) : You own a motorsports team. Make crucial decisions so that you emerge the king of the track!

: You own a motorsports team. Make crucial decisions so that you emerge the king of the track! Boltage ( $1.99 ) : It is a life-or-death situation for the hexagon as you do your darndest best to prevent it from falling or breaking.

: It is a life-or-death situation for the hexagon as you do your darndest best to prevent it from falling or breaking. Drop Flop! ( $1.99 ) : Test your finger tapping skills and reflexes in this game.

: Test your finger tapping skills and reflexes in this game. Shock Clock Arcade ( $1.99 ): Jump from clock to clock in order to progress. Don't worry, Kang the Conqueror is not after you.

What do you think of our selection for this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.