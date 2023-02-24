There Is Life After A Layoff & Here’s How To Get Hired

Layoffs have been part of the landscape for a year now, and whether you work in tech or not, it is a worrying time for many workers. With over 160,000 tech layoffs across 2022, this year looks set to rapidly outstrip that figure. So far, more than 108,000 workers have been laid off.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in 2022, there were 15.4 million layoffs across all sectors in the U.S., with 6.9 million of those happening between August and December 2022.

The most recent cuts have come at DocuSign, KPMG, Twilio, Disney and Yahoo, as companies continue to reduce their headcounts. There are a lot of reasons for layoffs––some companies over-hired during the pandemic in response to demand, and as the world returns to normal, that demand has waned, particularly for ecommerce companies.

Rising interest rates, supply chain pressures, the rising cost of living and fears of an imminent recession are some other reasons fueling belt-tightening and layoffs. It is little wonder that 48% of Americans have layoff anxiety as a result.

Next steps

If you have been recently laid off––or you think it’s on the cards––it’s likely you’re stressed and upset. Try to keep top of mind that a job layoff is not a reflection of your worth or value as a person. It's a temporary setback that you can overcome with time and effort.

You’re not alone either, and your prospects are good: a recent survey found that 79% of those laid off from tech roles landed a new job within three months, while 83% of those laid off across other industries were also re-employed in the same time frame.

The next steps to finding a job should involve updating your resume and professional social profiles ahead of applying for new positions. You could also use this time as an opportunity to update your skills––take an online course or certification to make yourself more marketable to future employers.

Network by reaching out to your professional network and let them know you're looking for work. Attend job fairs, industry events, and connect with recruiters to broaden your job search. Getting a new role can be a full-time job, so it's important to stay focused, setting small goals and rewarding yourself too.

