Trip to the pool: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 could get IP67 water resistance

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Review
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Ultra) is a fantastic and powerful Android tablet, but it notably lacks water and dust protection, making it vulnerable to accidental water spills, splashes, or worse - submersion! Samsung may finally address this missing feature on the Galaxy Tab S9 that is rumored to sport proper ingress protection.

If you're looking for a rugged tablet that can survive a quick dunk in the pool or bathtub, you'll need to opt for one of the Galaxy Tab Active models, which ships with drop-to-concrete resistance in addition to IP68 waterproofing. Alternatively, you can get a bulky and thick protective case for additional peace of mind.

According to SamMobile, Samsung will be giving its Galaxy Tab S series a comparable water and dust rating for the first time. While the source has not provided substantial evidence for its claims, it believes that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 will be the first Android tablet from the lineup to receive an IP67 rating, which is equivalent to water submersion up to a meter on top of coverage against dust and dirt.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
This is the screen of the Galaxy Tab S8+. / © NextPit

When will the Galaxy Tab S9 be released?

Unfortunately, other details about the Galaxy Tab S9 or any of its variants remain rather sparse. Apart from the new IP67 rating, it is safe to say these slabs will take advantage of the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. And if Samsung really intends to make its next premium tablet more robust, perhaps it could include the tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as well.

Samsung is slated to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 along with the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in August this year. In addition, Samsung's foldable range will also receive a hardware refresh in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 which are expected to feature major design upgrades.

Do you think ingress protection such as water-resistance is essential for tablets? Tell us why in the comments.

Via: SamMobile

