Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

We are approaching Christmas week and that is just the perfect excuse for us here on NextPit to bring you a selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps are usually paid, but for a limited time can be installed for free, and who doesn't like free stuff?

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Artista Impresso ( $4.99 ) : Transform your pictures into impressionist works of art.

: Transform your pictures into impressionist works of art. Binary Calculator Pro ( $0.99 ) : Do the four basic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division) in the binary notation.

: Do the four basic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division) in the binary notation. Sleep Faster ( $8.49 ) : Play white sounds to help you relax and sleep easier, isolate from the noises of the outside world.

: Play white sounds to help you relax and sleep easier, isolate from the noises of the outside world. Smart Loan Calculator ( $8.49 ): Apparently a big success back in South Korea, this app promises to help you calculate loans, with different options to split payments.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Little Berry Forest ( $0.99 ) : A charming slow-paced adventure game with hand-painted graphics.

: A charming slow-paced adventure game with hand-painted graphics. Jungle Collapse 2 ( $1.49 ) : Another take on the match-3 puzzle genre, play without ads or in-app purchases in a variety of gameplay modes.

: Another take on the match-3 puzzle genre, play without ads or in-app purchases in a variety of gameplay modes. Speed Math ( $1.49 ) : Answer yes or no to math equations displayed on the screen as fast as possible.

: Answer yes or no to math equations displayed on the screen as fast as possible. Dungeon 999 ( $0.99 ): 999 floors of challenges and enemies to beat in an action game with a pinch of strategy.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Artista Impresso ($4.99) : The Impressionist-maker app is also available for iOS devices to transform your regular pictures into masterpieces.

: The Impressionist-maker app is also available for iOS devices to transform your regular pictures into masterpieces. Remove Background - Collart ($9.99) : Remove background elements of unwanted objects from your photos and add funny elements to them.

: Remove background elements of unwanted objects from your photos and add funny elements to them. Weekly Planner To Do List ($2.99) : Save your notes and to-do lists in beautiful pages that can be synchronized with your iCloud account.

: Save your notes and to-do lists in beautiful pages that can be synchronized with your iCloud account. Epica Pro ($1.99) : Already shared on these pages, this app applies funny stickers and effects on your photos.

: Already shared on these pages, this app applies funny stickers and effects on your photos. FocusDots ($1.99) : A Pomodoro-style timer, keep your tasks under control using a simple app to avoid distractions.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Crystal Cove ($1.99) : Another relaxing puzzle game from Andrey Spencer, move pieces around the board to make them disappear.

: Another relaxing puzzle game from Andrey Spencer, move pieces around the board to make them disappear. MathxCreature ($1.99) : One last math game suggestion, teach your kids the basic operations while familiarizing them with the numbers in a funny way.

: One last math game suggestion, teach your kids the basic operations while familiarizing them with the numbers in a funny way. Block vs Block ($2.99) : A different spin on the puzzle block genre, play against yourself or another player with psychedelic imagery in the background.

: A different spin on the puzzle block genre, play against yourself or another player with psychedelic imagery in the background. Long Drive: The Road Trip Game ($2.99) : Take the wheel and drive into the unknown while making sure your ride is well-maintained.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.