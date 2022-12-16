Nothing Phone (1) coming to US, gets emergency SOS via Android 13 beta

Nothing previously said that the Phone (1) will not be available in the US. Instead, they are working on a new smartphone that will support stateside carriers. Apparently, there are now some slight changes to Nothing's plans and the startup is now planning to ship a batch of Nothing Phone (1) smartphones to the US as part of its software testing program.

The news was confirmed through a Tweet by Nothing's CEO Carl Pei. In addition to rolling out the Android 13 Beta to existing markets where the phone is sold, Nothing is extending the testing initiative to the USA by giving access to the Phone (1) to select users.

Unfortunately, it's unclear how users will be able to enter the program or be eligible to get a Nothing Phone (1). It is safe to say that Nothing could announce it separately or perhaps manually select the testers within its active community.

Emergency SOS for Nothing Phone (1) via Nothing OS 1.5

Android's Personal Safety is also arriving on the Nothing Phone (1) through Nothing OS 1.5 beta based on Android 13. The slate of lifesaving features was shipped first as exclusive to the Pixel devices. But with the expansion to the Phone (1), it might also signal that this will be eventually added to other Android devices from different providers.

The Nothing Phone (1)'s 6.55-inch OLED display has a variable refresh rate of 60 to 120 Hz in Full HD+ resolution. / © NextPit

Among those crucial functionalities are medical info, emergency contacts, emergency SOS, and crisis alerts. There is also crash detection, but it is notably disabled at default due to hardware restrictions. Google pioneered this feature before Apple made a similar version that debuted with the iPhone 14.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear (stick) Save $20 when you order the Nothing Ear (stick) from Amazon. To device database

Users that enrolled in the program and installed Nothing OS 1.5 can check these changes by going to Settings > Safety and Emergency section. Likewise, you can head to Nothing's community page to enroll and find out other details.