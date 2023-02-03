Free Android & iOS apps of the week

How has your February been so far? This is the second edition of the free apps of the week for this week. We looked through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free for a limited time only. Now, these apps usually come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published twice a week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Our recommendation: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Dynamic Island Pro ( $0.99 ) : Want to see what's the big deal about Dynamic Island on an iPhone, but on your Android? Get a glimpse of it with this app.

: Want to see what's the big deal about Dynamic Island on an iPhone, but on your Android? Get a glimpse of it with this app. EZ Notes ( $0.99 ) : A note-taking app that also takes down voice notes.

: A note-taking app that also takes down voice notes. Text To Speech ( $0.99 ) : Want to save time when transcribing text to speech? This is an app that might be able to help you...

: Want to save time when transcribing text to speech? This is an app that might be able to help you... Body Fit Rae 3D ( $7.99 ) : Get your body in shape with this cute game.

: Get your body in shape with this cute game. Correlate ( $2.99 ): A health diary that lets you keep track of all essentials for easier monitoring.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ) : You live in a castle that seems to attract all the wrong crowd, so it falls to you to defend it!

: You live in a castle that seems to attract all the wrong crowd, so it falls to you to defend it! Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ( $4.99 ) : The poor man's Dragon Ball Z fighter?

: The poor man's Dragon Ball Z fighter? Escape Balls ( $0.49 ) : You are a ball of great athletic ability, and it is up to your wits and reflexes to remain alive in this labyrinth of traps.

: You are a ball of great athletic ability, and it is up to your wits and reflexes to remain alive in this labyrinth of traps. Enchanted Worlds 2 ( $3.99 ) : A puzzle adventure game with great looking graphics.

: A puzzle adventure game with great looking graphics. Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing ( $2.49 ) : This is the alternate world where Micro Machines duke it out to the finish line.

: This is the alternate world where Micro Machines duke it out to the finish line. Bottle Target Shooting Master ( $9.99 ): Here is a game where you can shoot bottles without risk of actually injuring someone, or worse!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

DayCalc Pro ( $0.99 ) : Need a handy calculator that calculates just about anything? This app fits the bill.

: Need a handy calculator that calculates just about anything? This app fits the bill. Voice Counter ( $1.99 ) : Need a readout of a countdown on your phone? This app gets the job done.

: Need a readout of a countdown on your phone? This app gets the job done. Epica 2 Pro ( $0.99 ) : Get some really outrageous-looking shots with this unique camera.

: Get some really outrageous-looking shots with this unique camera. Farm Touch Sounds ( $0.99 ) : Listen to the sounds of farm animals by touching them, great for kids!

: Listen to the sounds of farm animals by touching them, great for kids! What Calendar ( $0.99 ): An alternative calendar app in case you are looking for one.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Chinese Checkers Master ( $4.99 ) : Checkers done the Chinese way, you know it is not going to be that straightforward!

: Checkers done the Chinese way, you know it is not going to be that straightforward! Popstar with Undo ( $4.99 ) : Another of those tile-matching games that claims to be super addictive!

: Another of those tile-matching games that claims to be super addictive! Enchanted Worlds 2 ( $3.99 ) : A stylish adventure game that features great graphics while you go around uncovering and solving puzzles to progress.

: A stylish adventure game that features great graphics while you go around uncovering and solving puzzles to progress. Dwarf Journey ( $2.99 ) : You are a dwarf, and love all things that glitter deep in the mines. However, this platformer has its fair share of enemies for you to defeat in your quest for riches!

: You are a dwarf, and love all things that glitter deep in the mines. However, this platformer has its fair share of enemies for you to defeat in your quest for riches! Hello Human ( $0.99 ) : Not quite SkyNet, but the AI revolution is out to get rid of humans, it is up to you to survive and fight back!

: Not quite SkyNet, but the AI revolution is out to get rid of humans, it is up to you to survive and fight back! cat&line ( $1.99 ) : How much can you draw so that your cat continues to run and not fall?

: How much can you draw so that your cat continues to run and not fall? Secret Elevator Remastered ( $0.99 ): There are echoes of Inception here as you are trapped in a dream, trying to escape.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.