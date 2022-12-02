Free iOS and Android apps of the week

Here we are at the end of yet another hectic work week, and you must probably be looking forward to the weekend where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy. Check out our second edition of the free apps of the week for the weekend.

At NextPit, we have gone through a list of apps and games for iOS and Android that we think might be of interest to you. Best of all is, they are free! Do take note that these are normally paid apps, but have been made available for free for a limited time only on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

We publish the free apps of the week edition twice a week by visiting the two app stores and deal sites. Apps such as AppSales also help us in our search. Through this two-pronged approach, we were able to curate this customized list.

Of course, one must realize that unlike our individual app reviews, the list of free apps listed here did not go through any quality control measures. We remain unaware whether these apps are data miners or offer some crazy in-app transactions in a pay-to-win format. We suggest you perform your due diligence by reading their reviews before downloading any of them.

We highly recommend doing the following: Whenever you come across an app that you think is interesting and would like to use one day but do not have any purpose for it at the moment, go ahead and install the app. Upon doing so, just uninstall it, as the app can easily be reinstalled in the future as and when required since it already shows up as part of your app library. This is a reliable, tried-and-tested method that lets you maximize any short-lived promotions.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Alkesa VPN ( $0.49 ) : A VPN app that lets you surf in a more secure manner.

: A VPN app that lets you surf in a more secure manner. Manual Camera: DSLR Pro ( $4.99 ) : Want a more professional camera app on your smartphone? This looks like a pretty good bet.

: Want a more professional camera app on your smartphone? This looks like a pretty good bet. QR/Barcode Scanner ( $2.49 ) : Everyone should have gotten used to scanning QR codes with the pandemic behind us.

: Everyone should have gotten used to scanning QR codes with the pandemic behind us. Snipback (3.99 ) : Record sound bytes on your smartphone as voice notes and voice memos with this app.

: Record sound bytes on your smartphone as voice notes and voice memos with this app. Stark Dumbbell ($4.99) : Use this app to help you in your dumbbell exercises as you work out daily.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Golph ( $1.99 ): Here is an app for the avid golfer, which is quick, easy, and intuitive.

Here is an app for the avid golfer, which is quick, easy, and intuitive. Group Text & Email ($1.99) : Want to clean up the way you communicate in order to be more streamlined? This app does the job for you.

: Want to clean up the way you communicate in order to be more streamlined? This app does the job for you. bProgress ($0.99) : This is a productivity tool that combines progress management alongside schedule planning. Hopefully it will also be able to get your life on track, too!

: This is a productivity tool that combines progress management alongside schedule planning. Hopefully it will also be able to get your life on track, too! Reflexes at Home ($1.99) : You can still remain active at home, where this app can help you maintain your reflexes and flexibility through the activities shown.

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Hexes Board Game ($0.99) : A digital implementation of the board game Hive.

: A digital implementation of the board game Hive. 13's ($0.99) : A fun number-matching game that will surely get your noggin' thinking.

A fun number-matching game that will surely get your noggin' thinking. Picallo ($0.99) : A very simple shoot 'em up that will surely get the adrenaline pumping once you get started.

: A very simple shoot 'em up that will surely get the adrenaline pumping once you get started. PlunderChess ($0.99) : Chess with a twist! Each time you capture an opponent's piece, you are given additional bonuses to push your advantage.

: Chess with a twist! Each time you capture an opponent's piece, you are given additional bonuses to push your advantage. Paintiles ($2.99) : Paint tiles in matching colors in order to clear the stage and advance to the next level.

: Paint tiles in matching colors in order to clear the stage and advance to the next level. Monster Stunts ($1.99) : Get involved in driving monster trucks and performing crazy stunts with them.

: Get involved in driving monster trucks and performing crazy stunts with them. The Lost Treasure ($3.99) : This is a puzzle adventure game that requires you to put your thinking caps on to solve the numerous puzzles.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you come across other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments.