Save $330 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256 GB today

If you were not able to grab any of the Samsung Galaxy offers from the recent Black Friday, you might be in luck. Amazon now has the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for this particular variant which is on sale with up to $330 savings.

All storage configurations of the black Galaxy S22 Ultra are down to sizeable discounts. The starting entry with 128 GB storage is 27 percent cheaper while the 256 GB model is the most logical choice with a higher price reduction of $330. Likewise, the 512 GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is also down big time.

Amazon is offering attractive discounts for the other colors of the flagship device too. But if you still plan to crank up the hardware with a protective case, the color choice won't matter after all.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in black color is heavily down on Amazon today! To device database

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the king of Android smartphones

Samsung gave the Galaxy S22 Ultra premium hardware and rich software features. The model that is being sold in the US is powered by the more reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is coupled with plenty of RAM for the higher-end configurations, but all benefit from the large 5000 mAh battery underneath.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an armor-level aluminum build. It is also water and dust resistant on top of the tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Users can take advantage of the S Pen stylus for writing or doodling notes that come exclusively with the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen stylus / © NextPit

At the rear of the device is a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP main sensor and a pretty useful periscopic camera that can clearly capture far-away subjects or even take a picture of our moon. There is a whopping 40 MP selfie snapper at the front capable of shooting wide views and 4K videos.

Amazon is known to run these kinds of offers for a limited time only. So, you might want to check it out while it is still running. As usual, do let us know if you would like to see more sneaky offers like this one.