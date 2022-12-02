Tech & Community
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could remedy the biggest problems on the Flip 4

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Hinge
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched with refined upgrades rather than an overhaul to the Flip 3. While it's a proven formula not to scoff at, Samsung has not been able to remove some of our biggest gripes in its foldable design like the prominent crease and miniscule cover display. Next year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now rumored to solve those problems.

Display analyst Ross Young suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is looking to sport major changes from its predecessor. This allegedly includes a new hinge design that could further reduce the crease on the main display. Unfortunately, it's still unclear how this hinge will play out about the folding gap, though this could be addressed too.

Bigger display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5

The source added that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to bring a larger cover display that measures 3 inches wide or more. Compared to the Z Flip 4 with a 1.9-inch AMOLED secondary screen, the size could get a significant boost to more than 60 percent diagonally.

All these mentioned changes could lead to Samsung completely redesigning the upcoming foldable clamshell. The dual camera currently sits adjacent to the front display and could be repositioned to accommodate the larger version.

The next generation foldables are expected to arrive after the second half of 2023 since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was just launched in August. Unfortunately, there are no details mentioned regarding the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4. But it is safe to assume it will also benefit from the new hardware including a sturdier folding mechanism.

Which areas do you think should Samsung improve most on its foldable smartphones? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. We're listening.

Source: Twitter/u/DSCCRoss

