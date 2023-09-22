This Week's Free Android and iOS Apps List

To bring this week to a close, we'd like to help you keep your smartphones running smoothly with a variety of apps that could potentially enhance your life, whether it's through a new game or a productivity tool. There are definitely intriguing free apps out there, which is why we've compiled a list of free apps of the week for both iOS and Android.

There is nothing worse than a free app other than one that is paid and useless or carries malware. This is why we would like to responsibly feature apps that are rated 3.5 stars or higher. This is starkly different from our top 5 apps of the week, as we normally review the Top 5 apps beforehand.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but do not have any need for it right now, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

BitProject ( $0.99 ) : Working alone is fine for most people, but when it comes to group work, especially projects, perhaps it is prudent to have an app that helps you coordinate things better.

: Working alone is fine for most people, but when it comes to group work, especially projects, perhaps it is prudent to have an app that helps you coordinate things better. Speed View GPS Pro ( $0.99) : This app can track your speed, distance, time, and location. Like many modern computers in the car, it can also tell the time elapsed, average speed, maximum speed, and why not throw altitude into the mix?

This app can track your speed, distance, time, and location. Like many modern computers in the car, it can also tell the time elapsed, average speed, maximum speed, and why not throw altitude into the mix? All TV Screen Mirroring Pro ( $4.99) : Cast whatever is on your smartphone to your TV. This is useful if you have a presentation to make and need an impromptu solution to share your ideas on the big screen...

Android Games

Legacy 4 - Tomb of Secrets ( $2.99 ) : A puzzle adventure game with stunning 3D graphics that you can play on your phone? Time to put on your thinking cap!

: A puzzle adventure game with stunning 3D graphics that you can play on your phone? Time to put on your thinking cap! WindWings ( $1.99 ) : It all boils down to just you once again, where you go up against an armada of enemies in order to save the galaxy.

: It all boils down to just you once again, where you go up against an armada of enemies in order to save the galaxy. Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ) : You are a demon hunter, and your job is obviously slashing demons apart and making the world a better place. Of course, you will have wonderful weapons at your disposal as your character grows in strength and capability.

: You are a demon hunter, and your job is obviously slashing demons apart and making the world a better place. Of course, you will have wonderful weapons at your disposal as your character grows in strength and capability. Timing Hero PV ( $2.99 ): Featuring pixel art and a monochrome screen that is a throwback to the Game Boy days, this game is a retro RPG that is worth checking out for nostalgia's sake alone.

Featuring pixel art and a monochrome screen that is a throwback to the Game Boy days, this game is a retro RPG that is worth checking out for nostalgia's sake alone. Block Blast ( $1.49 ): No, this is no Tetris clone, but it does share a graphical resemblance to the granddaddy of all block games. Here, you will have to match three colors of a block in a vertical manner to clear lines.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Calendar Widget ( $0.99 ): Take the road less traveled with this app which will display all your important calendar dates in a unique manner.

Take the road less traveled with this app which will display all your important calendar dates in a unique manner. Hurricane Tracker ( $3.99 ): Do you live in a hurricane-prone area? Why not make sure you have an app to go along with you to ensure you're alerted to any incoming hurricanes?

Do you live in a hurricane-prone area? Why not make sure you have an app to go along with you to ensure you're alerted to any incoming hurricanes? Stream Music Player ( $1.99 ): Manage your cloud music experience with this unique music player, creating a personalized listening experience.

Manage your cloud music experience with this unique music player, creating a personalized listening experience. PDF Files: Quick and Easy Editor ( $0.99 ): Read, annotate, edit, and share PDFs on your iPhone with this simple yet functional app.

iOS games

Pathways Slide Puzzle Game ( $0.99 ): A fun block puzzle where you will need to rearrange the blocks to form a path.

A fun block puzzle where you will need to rearrange the blocks to form a path. Man at Arms TD ( $4.99 ): Another tower defense title with fancy graphics that is bound to keep you on your toes as you stave off wave after wave of enemies.

What do you think of our list to bring down the curtain on this week? If you have come something interesting that you would like to share with us, let us know in the comments!