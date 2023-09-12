How to Buy the iPhone 15: The New Apple Models Are on Pre-order

During Apple's Wonderlust keynote , the manufacturer presented the new iPhone 15 together with the Plus and Pro variants. Of course, this raises the important question of where you can get the new flagship from Cupertino. Besides the Apple Store, e-tailers are also offering the new iPhone 15 in a wide range of colors. In this article, we will tell you where you can buy the smartphone and what you can expect from the iPhone 14 successor.

If you are interested in the new Apple 15 smartphones, then you are probably rewatching the Apple keynote right now. Now, of course, the question arises: where and when can we buy the new iPhone 15 at all? It is clear that the Apple Store is offering the device for pre-sale again. You can pre-order the new smartphones immediately.

Unfortunately, we do not know which pre-order bonuses we can expect at the moment. As soon as the first offers are available, you will find them via the following links.

Pre-order Apple iPhone 15 (Plus)

You can already pre-order the Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus at the end of the current keynote. However, it will still take a few days until you can hold it in your hands. The smartphones will finally be ready for delivery on September 22, and the prices are based on those from last year.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 MSRP: $799

US prices are the same as for the previous generation. Accordingly, we can expect a starting price of $799 for the standard variant, while the iPhone 15 Plus is available from $899. As soon as the first offers are available, you will of course find out here how much you will actually have to pay. By the way, you can order the devices at Apple itself, where you have to expect a big rush.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Plus MSRP: $899

Of course, you pay the same price at all retailers. However, it can happen that the pre-order bonuses are slightly different. But also the color variants might differ again. Clicking on the store links will take you to the respective retailers. As soon as the pre-orders start on September 15, you can directly access them here.

Pre-order Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

Of course, you can also pre-order the two new Pro models online. Apple has also remained true to the prices of the Pro variants and has not increased them to up to $1200, as feared.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro MSRP: $999

Meanwhile, it's also clear that you'll start with the iPhone 15 Pro with 128 GB of storage at a starting price of $999, and the Pro Max is once again asking the price of a used compact car, namely $1199. However, the prices have not increased despite the new SoC and the appealing titanium look.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max MSRP: $1199

You can also pre-order the Pro models from Apple and benefit from the pre-order bonuses. From September 15, the time has come. If there are no delivery problems like last year, you will be able to get your hands on the Pro versions as early as September 22.

Are you already looking forward to the new Apple devices and do you plan to buy them? Which iPhone are you most interested in? Let us know in the comments!