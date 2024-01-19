Free iOS And Android Apps for your Smartphone

Just placed a pre-order for a Galaxy S24 Ultra (hands-on) ? Perhaps you can find out which free apps are there to download and install in time for the arrival of your coveted new handset. Check out this bi-weekly free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column and discover whether there is anything here that catches your interest!

You will notice this list is markedly different from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" as all the apps we cover here are free on a temporary basis. We selected apps that feature minimal microtransactions and carry a 3.5-star rating at the bare minimum for quality assurance.

There is a limited timeframe for all these free apps before they revert to their paid status. If you come across an app that is listed here but is no longer free, do inform us so that we can update the article accordingly.

Good to know: If you come across an app that you'd like but don't need right now, download and install it first. This way, you have "bought" it once for free, and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize TOEFL Vocabulary ($6.99): Memorize the words required to ace your TOEFL exam with this app.

Android games

Rogue Hearts ($0.99): Want some good old dungeon hack-and-slash adventure game? This is where you get your fix.

Want some good old dungeon hack-and-slash adventure game? This is where you get your fix. Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ($0.99): Time to shoot zombies to preserve your life. Can you survive the non-stop onslaught?

Time to shoot zombies to preserve your life. Can you survive the non-stop onslaught? Cooking Kawaii ($0.99): Can you build an empire of restaurants throughout the city? Give it a shot with this game!

Can you build an empire of restaurants throughout the city? Give it a shot with this game! Cytus II ($1.99): A very well-crafted music rhythm game to challenge your reflexes.

A very well-crafted music rhythm game to challenge your reflexes. RUSTY: Island Survival Pro ($0.99): You are stuck on an island and need all your wits to survive. Do you have what it takes?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Magnifying Glass & Flashlight ($0.99): Have trouble reading the fine print in books and documents? This app might be able to help.

Have trouble reading the fine print in books and documents? This app might be able to help. Easy Spending Budget ($0.99): Want to keep track of your budget? Why not get an app to help you?

Want to keep track of your budget? Why not get an app to help you? Pixel Art Pro ($2.99): If you love drawing pixel art, this app might help you get off on the right footing.

If you love drawing pixel art, this app might help you get off on the right footing. Vinyls ($4.99): A music player app that not only plays back your favorite tunes, it does so while looking aesthetically pleasing.

A music player app that not only plays back your favorite tunes, it does so while looking aesthetically pleasing. Search Ace - Adblock Browser ($2.99): Everyone's surfing experience becomes better without ads, and this browser does the job.

iOS games

Cytus II ($1.99): How is your hand-eye coordination? Give it a go with this music rhythm game.

How is your hand-eye coordination? Give it a go with this music rhythm game. My City: Newborn Baby ($3.99): Find out what life is like with a newborn baby. Bring the baby to the doctor's, to the supermarket, the choice is yours!

Find out what life is like with a newborn baby. Bring the baby to the doctor's, to the supermarket, the choice is yours! Demetrios ($2.99): A crazy adventure visual novel that is wacky and zany enough to tickle your imagination.

A crazy adventure visual novel that is wacky and zany enough to tickle your imagination. Paintiles ($2.99): Paint the different tiles to match their colors in order to clear each level.

Paint the different tiles to match their colors in order to clear each level. Mage Mania ($1.99): There is always a trade-off, isn't there? Many treasures await you in the dungeon, but you might have to fend off dragons with your magic. Just sayin'.

Which of the listed apps are you interested in? We look forward to your app recommendations in the comments.