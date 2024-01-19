Hot topics

Apple Starts Selling Modified Watch 9 and Ultra 2—Here's What's New

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Test Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple has now confirmed that the new Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 (review) will be available for sale starting today in the USA. These are modified versions with disabled blood oxygen (SpO2) functionality. This modification enables the company to continue selling these Apple Watches while the non-modified versions remain banned.

For starters, Apple has been embroiled in a patent dispute with Masimo Corporation for years in related to the blood oxygen or pulse oximeter sensor on Apple's watches. Last year, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling handed the victory to Masimo indicating that Apple infringed on the vital patents. And at the end of 2023, the ruling took effect that subsequently banned Apple from selling the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the States.

Apple managed to circumvent the ban temporarily after its appeal was approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals. However, the temporary lifting has ended this week, reinstating the ban. With Apple losing the second appeal to pause the import ban, it left no choice but to comply.

What's new in Apple's modified Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2

Now, Apple has seemingly found a way to continue selling the two Watch models despite the import ban. Based on its released statement, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 being sold starting today in the USA don't feature the blood oxygen. However, the blood oxygen app is still present on these watches, but users will be prompted and redirected to Apple's support website once they open it.

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9's has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset / © nextpit

Apple also confirmed that previously sold Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 won't be affected by the change. Meaning, the blood oxygen and associated app should continue to work on these devices. The same goes for any Apple Watch with blood oxygen feature sold outside the USA. Users will be able to use the feature anytime.

There's no word what comes next after this. But presently, Apple continues its legal battle against Masimo through another greater appeal that objects the decision of ITC. However, it was noted that this could take a year or so, possibly impacting the upcoming Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 in the process.

Are you intending to buy the Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2 even without the blood oxygen feature? What are your thoughts on this Apple vs. Masimo patent dispute? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

Via: 9to5Mac

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing