Last Chance to Score 24% Off the ANC-Ready Beats Studio Buds+

Beats' headphones continue to be popular choices among consumers due to their great sound and rich features. These are also more affordable compared to Apple's AirPods offerings. If you've been waiting to snag a set of their new Beats Studio Buds+, today's an excellent opportunity to act as these noise-cancelling in-ear wireless earbuds fall to $129 (24 percent).

The price is not the best we've seen, but it's close to the recorded low at $119 we saw last year. Another thing to note is that the colorway available is the cosmic silver while other options are regularly priced at $169. The limited color availability possibly means the deal may only last a few days or so.

Why are the Beats Studio Buds + remain as hot-selling ANC in-ear headphones

The Beats Studio Buds + were just launched in the middle of last year, which considerably make them fresh by this time. These buds feature worthy upgrades both in design and audio. On the outside, they have this compact and discreet form while remaining lightweight as well. In addition, there is an IPX4 water-repelling certification against sweats and water splashes.

In terms of sound, the Studio Buds + get new acoustic internals for improved quality and less distortion. According to Beats, the ANC is 1.6 times more effective in noise blocking than before and now complemented by a transparency mode for blending outside noises.

Beats Studio Buds +
Beats Studio Buds + have a transparent design and a compact charging case. / © Beats

Compatibility and usage are enhanced on the Studio Buds + as well. The earbuds can be paired with Android phones and iPhones and features like Find My and Fast Pair are supported. Plus, you can use Apple's Siri assistant with the in-ears.

Despite the compact size, earbuds excel in battery life. Playback time can last up to 37 hours combined from the buds themselves and the charging case, which with ANC turned off. The number is slightly lower ANC and transparency mode are enabled.

What do you think of the Beats Studio Buds +? Are you intending to purchase at this discounted cost? We're eager to hear your answers.

