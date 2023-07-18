What's Free on Android and iOS this Week?

Just like clockwork, here are NextPit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Don't waste time, as these apps are usually paid, but can be installed for free for a limited time on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Let's check them out!

Normally, there are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pony up some cash, but from time to time, there are developers who decided to spread the love by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains. Grab them today on your Android or iPhone before they revert to paid status.

Note that while they're free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that carries low ratings, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later without having to fork out a fee, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

My English Grammar Test PRO [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: Get ready for your next English exam or simply challenge yourself to not get rusty on Shakespeare's language.

Get ready for your next English exam or simply challenge yourself to not get rusty on Shakespeare's language. Synonyms PRO [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: Another app to teach you using gamified mechanics. Expand your knowledge of English synonyms while challenging other people online.

Android games

ExtremeJobsKnight’sManager VIP [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A simple idle RPG in which you can customize and improve your character while crafting and collecting different items.

A simple idle RPG in which you can customize and improve your character while crafting and collecting different items. Everybody's RPG [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Relive 16-bit adventures on the go with this retro-looking RPG.

Relive 16-bit adventures on the go with this retro-looking RPG. Heroes Infinity Premium [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: An action-packed game with RPG elements and lots of on-screen mayhem while you build your team.

An action-packed game with RPG elements and lots of on-screen mayhem while you build your team. Bricks Breaker Pro [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: A modern take on the classic Arkanoid game. Time to brush up on your physics and angles!

A modern take on the classic Arkanoid game. Time to brush up on your physics and angles! Neo Monsters [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Already featured a bunch of times on the free apps lists, collect *ahem* pocket monsters while traveling through new lands and avoiding Japanese company lawyers strong creatures hiding in tall grass.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

iPlayText [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Tired of reading a long text or a Wikipedia article? Use this text-to-speech app to listen to it instead!

Tired of reading a long text or a Wikipedia article? Use this text-to-speech app to listen to it instead! NotifiNote [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: This simple and clever app allows you to save notes as notifications on your iPhone or iPad.

This simple and clever app allows you to save notes as notifications on your iPhone or iPad. RGB Keyboard [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Tired of the classic old look on the iOS keyboard? Try this RGB option that adds a flair of fun into an otherwise boring tool.

Tired of the classic old look on the iOS keyboard? Try this RGB option that adds a flair of fun into an otherwise boring tool. Lock Notes Pro [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: Protect private notes from prying eyes with biometric or passkey authentication, and check them on iPhones and iPads connected to the same iCloud account.

iOS games

Incredible Box [4.3-stars / $6.00 ]: Gather organizational friends! Place boxes in the right places without getting stuck like in those old Sokoban games.

Gather organizational friends! Place boxes in the right places without getting stuck like in those old Sokoban games. Everybody's RPG [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: iPhone owners can also join the idle RPG battles with (or against) their Android buddies.

iPhone owners can also join the idle RPG battles with (or against) their Android buddies. Block vs Block II [4.3-stars / $7.00 ]: Another Tetris clone for mobile phones, with single-player and multiplayer modes.

Another Tetris clone for mobile phones, with single-player and multiplayer modes. Tic Tac Toe in a Circle [5.0-stars / $3.99 ]: As the name says, a different spin on the classic tic-tac-toe formula.

That's it for now when it comes to this week's free apps! We do hope that whatever you find here is worth installing, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list for this weekend? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we prepare another list to kick off next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!