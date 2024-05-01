Based on rumors and leaks, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is said to add a third model that might be called the Galaxy Watch 7 'Ultra' or 'Pro'. Now, a new finding gives weight to the Ultra moniker but also hints there could be a twist in the naming convention.

A previous spotting suggested that the Galaxy Watch 7 will arrive in three models. Mainly, this includes a standard and a classic that are direct successors of the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). While the details about the third variant are little known, it was speculated to be an Ultra-branded Galaxy Watch from the South Koreans.

Traces of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Adding support to that possibility is a fresh finding in the recent OneUI Beta builds for the said smartwatch that Samsung is currently testing. In the image shared by Android Headlines, it reveals that the multiple firmware are labeled with L705FXXU0AXD. Interestingly, the L705 is said to denote as the model number of one of the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches.

The finding also aligns with the previous leak about Samsung's most premium smartwatch entry carrying an SM-L705 model number while the standard models are confirmed to arrive as SM-L300/SM-L310.

Clues about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discovered in new beta builds and database. / © Android Headlines

More importantly, there's more concrete evidence that mentions 'Galaxy Watch Ultra' in the list but without the generation number. Even so, a separate database listing discovered by the outlet shows that the smartwatch will launch in major markets including the USA and South Korea.

What we can build from this is that Samsung could be planning to introduce a new Watch Ultra line and that would exist together with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic.

Right now, though, those names aren't really official, but it already appears that Samsung is going to rival Apple's Watch Ultra (review) through its Galaxy Watch Ultra range.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Details about the smartwatch are scant. But based on the regulatory filing, the Galaxy Watch 7 with an SM-L705 number is sporting a battery cell rated at 578 mAh. The capacity is notably bigger than Samsung's existing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

There was also a report last week that talked of Samsung debuting a blood sugar monitoring feature on the Galaxy Watch 7. In addition, the entire Galaxy Watch 7 is tipped to run on a more efficient and powerful 3 nm Exynos processor.

Do you believe that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra? We're eager to hear your thoughts.