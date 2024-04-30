Hot topics

Cheaper Sony Xperia 1 VI Price Leaked?

Sony Xperia 1 Mark V NextPit Review 03
Sony confirmed that it will host a special event on May 17, and while it did not mention which devices will be unveiled, the timing leans heavily toward the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI being made official. Ahead of the event, a new report points to the former camera smartphone being priced lower than the Xperia 1 Mark V (review).

How much will the Sony Xperia 1 VI cost?

As spotted on Weibo by Japanese outlet Sumaho Digest, the forthcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI is said to cost NT$39,900 (~$1,230) in Taiwan, which is likely to refer to the base model with 12/256 GB memory configuration. Compared to the Xperia 1 V, the device was priced at NT$41,990 (~$1,290) upon its launch last year, resulting in an approximate price difference of $60.

Sony Xperia 1 VI
The Sony Xperia 1 VI is shown to carry over the familiar shutter button and 3.5 mm audio jack. / © Android Headlines

It's unclear yet if the rumored price in Taiwan will dictate how the Xperia 1 VI will cost in other regions such as at the USA and Europe. As a reference, the Xperia 1 V usually retails for less than $1,200, so any price reduction would be a considerable welcome adjustment.

Sony Xperia 1 VI technical specifications and changes

As with other known changes in the Xperia 1 VI, renders of the device were shown, featuring a new form factor that is slightly shorter and wider, ditching the elongated shape of the Xperia 1 V. Although the new build retains the 6.5-inch OLED viewing real estate, it was tipped the display resolution would be downgraded from 4k to 2.5K.

Sony Xperia 1 Mark VI camera modules
The Sony Xperia 1 VI's rear cameras could receive bigger optics but its sensors are believed to be unchanged. / © Sumaho Digest

Elsewhere, the Xperia 1 VI should be fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as found in other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 (review) and OnePlus 12 (review). The battery capacity and charging specifications remain unchanged at 5,000 mAh and 30 watts, respectively.

The front camera has rumors that hints of the upcoming premium smartphone shooter retaining the same modules as its predecessor. However, recently leaked images shared by the same publication show larger lenses in the device's cameras. This does not necessarily translate to using larger sensors elsewhere.

With the possible price cut for the Xperia 1 VI, do you think it will be worth buying? Let us discuss your answers in the comments.

Via: Notebookcheck Source: Sumaho Digest, Rakuten Japan

