Is VanMoof facing bankruptcy?

If you were to check out Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof's homepage currently and search for accessories, you will be surprised to discover VanMoof is not accepting new bike or accessory orders right now. While the company has often run into delivery problems before, they have never ceased sales of their e-bikes. Is the company facing bankruptcy after suffering from poor sales figures?

VanMoof suspends sales of e-bikes and accessories

Anyone who regularly visits nextpit will probably have come across one or more e-bike reviews. Most recently, our colleague Ben took the Cowboy Cruiser out for a spin and reported about it. However, we have also extensively reviewed e-bikes from the Dutch company known as VanMoof:

Since a few days ago, VanMoof seemed to face issues with new e-bike sales. In other words, it is no longer selling them to interested buyers, and neither are they putting up their accessories for sale. One would naturally assume that the company has run into production issues and delivery challenges.

However, the underlying issue seems to run deeper than that, no thanks to the 2021 year-end report that pointed out how the Dutch company has secured financing only until spring. In other words, the company's coffers have apparently run dry and new investors are urgently needed.

All sales of VanMoof e-bikes have stopped (translated via Google Translate). / © VanMoof, edited by nextpit

Heated discussions have also erupted on the social news aggregator Reddit as to whether the company is on the verge of bankruptcy. This would have serious consequences for existing customers, as that means you would no longer be able to obtain spare parts from third-party manufacturers, especially when it comes to their e-bikes.

Rumored internal statement from VanMoof

An alleged VanMoof employee contributed to the animated conversation with a written statement. The content explicitly stated that the company is not going bankrupt. Rather, there are technical problems that need to be solved and sales will resume soon.

Alleged statement from a VanMoof employee. / © Reddit

One of our inquiries remained unanswered so far, but we do understand that our message might have gone unnoticed due to the weekend. We will update this post as soon as we obtain new information on the matter.

Are any of you owners of a VanMoof e-bike? You are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments.