Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Does Fold Flat with No Gap in New Renders

Based on numerous reports, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 was said to sport a teardrop-shaped hinge, which allows gap-less design on the device. However, it has not yet been clearly depicted what this will look like. Fortunately, a fresh set of renders have been outed finally revealing the full-flat folding panels on the Galaxy foldable phone .

The official-looking images were shared by prolific leaker Roland Quandt before these were taken down for an unknown reason. As evident in the materials, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a larger cover screen in a tabbed shape along with the same clamshell form factor and most of the provisions for the buttons as to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review).

Render of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 that shows fully flat panels. / © Twitter/u/RQuandt

While this was already shown in the previous leaks, one angle confirms the device does fully fold flat compared to its predecessor having an uneven opening near the hinge. This also contrasts with a separate case where a dummy unit has a gap. In addition, the minimal display lips are fairly visible between the panels, which suggests a protective design in case debris gets stuck inside.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen supports optimized apps and a full keyboard. / © Twitter/u/RQuandt

At the same time, the source posted another image that presents the content utilized on the outer screen. Accordingly, the accompanied screenshots are only showing optimized apps and widgets instead of full versions. But what's interesting is that a full QWERTY keyboard is possible and similar to the Motorola Razr+ 2023 (review).

Beyond the hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coupled to a faster UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12 GB of RAM. The dual 12 MP main cameras could be retained as well as the selfie snapper inside.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is debuting on July 26 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches and pricier Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are expected as well. Furthermore, Samsung's upcoming foldable could also command higher price tags.

Would you intend to upgrade on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with these upgrades in tow? Or does it still depend on how much it would cost? Tell us your thoughts.