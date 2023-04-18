Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Kick off your week with free apps from Google Play and Apple App Stores. These typically paid apps are free for a limited time—no need to use credit! Download on your Android or iPhone before the deals expire.

Do be informed that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although we do not have any idea when these offers will expire, so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: Record audio and voice messages in the highest quality possible with this unique app.

Record audio and voice messages in the highest quality possible with this unique app. Reminder Pro [4.2-stars / $2.99 ]: Here's an app that helps you get your life in order through reminders if you are easily forgetful.

Android games

Bagatur Chess Engine [4.4-stars / $3.49 ]: A chess game with 16 strength levels, making it powerful enough to defeat a grandmaster. Dare you take it on?

A chess game with 16 strength levels, making it powerful enough to defeat a grandmaster. Dare you take it on? Gravity Force [4.6-stars / $1.49 ]: Learn about gravity in this fun game where larger objects have a stronger force of attraction.

Learn about gravity in this fun game where larger objects have a stronger force of attraction. Live or Die Survival Pro [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Can you keep your wits about you to survive in this zombie apocalypse environment?

Can you keep your wits about you to survive in this zombie apocalypse environment? Monster Killer Pro [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A top-down perspective of an offline shooting game that indulges in fantasy, alternate reality environments.

A top-down perspective of an offline shooting game that indulges in fantasy, alternate reality environments. Merge Cafe [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: You just want your city to thrive, and what better way to do so than to come up with a cafe which serves goodies?

You just want your city to thrive, and what better way to do so than to come up with a cafe which serves goodies? Zombie Age 3 Premium [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: It is the zombie apocalypse as you indulge yourself in this side-scrolling shooter in a race for survival against hordes of undead.

It is the zombie apocalypse as you indulge yourself in this side-scrolling shooter in a race for survival against hordes of undead. Summoners Era [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: How will you shape up your team to make sure it is capable of beating everybody else's?

How will you shape up your team to make sure it is capable of beating everybody else's? oO [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A minimalist dodge 'em up/endless runner game that sees your tiny circle be an acrobatic star.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blur Photo [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: An app that really brings out the bokeh, with other creative uses.

An app that really brings out the bokeh, with other creative uses. WeSave [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: This app helps you balance your budget as you key in all your spending.

This app helps you balance your budget as you key in all your spending. Mobile Mouse & Keyboard [4.7-stars / $3.00 ]: Always have a tool handy to control your mouse and keyboard wirelessly using this app.

Always have a tool handy to control your mouse and keyboard wirelessly using this app. Speaker Fixer [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: This app claims that it can clean your speaker through specific audio playback.

iOS games

That's all we have come up with for now! We hope that you will have a wonderful week ahead with this list of suggested apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!