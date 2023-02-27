Xiaomi 13 vs 13 Pro: Which of Xiaomi's new flagships should you buy?

Xiaomi finally presented its two flagships for the global market at the MWC. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the successors of the 12 series. We take a look at the two smartphones and tell you the similarities, but also differences between the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro in our NextPit comparison.

It has almost become a tradition that Xiaomi releases its new high-end phones for the Chinese market at the end of the year—and then for the global market a few weeks later. Now, the two smartphones are finally available in stores here as well. Unfortunately, MiFans based on the US will have to resort to independent imports to get the Chinese flagships as usual.

Comparison: Xiaomi 13 vs. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The new flagship phones from Xiaomi Product Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Pro MSRP €999 €1,299 Image Display 6.36-inch OLED 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

120 hertz refresh rate

6.73-inch OLED 3,200 x 1,440 pixels

1-120 hertz LTPO refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen2 Memory 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

128 / 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 ROM

microSD ➖ Software Android 13 | MIUI 14 Rear camera Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 1/1.49 inch Sony IMX800, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto zoom: 10 MP, f/2.0, OIS, 3.2x zoom



Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 1 inch Sony IMX989, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 50 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto zoom: 50 MP, f/2.0, OIS, 3.2x zoom



Front camera 32 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,500 mAh

67-Watt Quick Charging

50-Watt Wireless Charging

10-Watt Reverse Charging





4,820 mAh

120-Watt Quick Charging

50-Watt wireless charging

10-Watt Reverse Charging





Connectivity 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g,

Wi-Fi Direct (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

IP certification IP68 Colors White, Black, Flora Green, Mountain Blue Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic), Mountain Blue Dimensions and weight 152.8 x 71.5 x 8 mm

185/189 g

163 x 74.6 x 8.38 mm

210/229 g

Review Read the Xiaomi 13 hands-on Read the Xiaomi 13 Pro review

We already had the opportunity to test the global version of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in detail - and to try out the Chinese version for a few days. As soon as our tests with the global version of the Xiaomi 13 are completed, we will update this post based on our test results.

Table of contents:

The camera module of the Xiaomi 13 Pro uses the bombastic 1-inch sensor from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. / © NextPit

Display and design

Very obvious at first glance: The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro differ in the size of the display. Once we are dealing with a display diagonal of 6.36 inches, with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The panel of the Pro device measures 6.73 inches diagonally and offers a higher resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels.

These four colors are available for both models - the blue model, however, will not come to Germany. / © Xiaomi

Another design difference: The base model has a flat panel, metal frame. and, depending on the color, glass or "Nano Tech" back. The latter is only available on the blue versions of both models and the coating is supposed to resemble leather. The Pro, on the other hand, features ceramics - except for the Nano Tech variant - and a curved display at the front.

Fortunately, both versions are now IP68-certified. The Xiaomi 13 measures 152.8 x 71.5 x 8 mm and weighs 189 grams, or a few grams lighter in the Nano skin variant. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is logically much larger at 163 x 74.6 x 8.38 mm and also weighs more (210 and 229 grams).

If you like the flat display with smooth edges better, then the Xiaomi 13 is the right model for you. / © NextPit

The display houses the 32 MP selfie cam in the punch hole on top and the fingerprint sensor in the lower area. Both are fabulously bright with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and images are repeated at up to 120 hertz. However, thanks to LTPO technology, the Pro model is more finely adjustable and thus more energy-efficient.

As for the rest of the design, both variants are like each other: There are stereo speakers, a volume rocker, and power button on the right in each case, as well as a SIM card slot that accommodates two nano-SIM cards.

Both devices have received IP68 certification. / © Xiaomi

Performance and connectivity

Both devices also march in lockstep when it comes to performance. Namely, both are powered by Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2! The SoC is manufactured in a 4nm process and promises a decent performance boost compared with the predecessor. We can be curious about the heat development of this flagship SoC.

The storage options are also identical: There is a choice of 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 128 / 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, which you cannot expand. Thus, we have handsets in both the small and the big brother of the series that can hardly run with power and that simply could not be much better equipped. We can be curious about the first tests!

When it comes to connectivity, check the compatible cellular bands if you are thinking about importing the device. Apart from that, there is once again a lot of common specs: Both support WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and also offer support for the LDAC and LHDC codecs.

Cameras and picture quality

That Xiaomi ensures enough distance between the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is again seen in the installed cameras. We find a triple array on the back, consisting of a main camera, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom. Xiaomi has again teamed up with Leica for this.

Xiaomi again relies on the partnership with Leica for the camera / © Xiaomi

But that's where the similarities end. While the 50 MP cam in the base model is based on the 1/1.49 inch Sony IMX800, the Pro uses the 1 inch Sony IMX989 image sensor. Images are optically stabilized in both, as is the 3.2x telephoto zoom in both devices.

The difference is at least the available megapixels, just like the ultra-wide-angle sensor: 12 MP (ultra-wide) and 10 MP (telephoto zoom) in the Xiaomi 13, while the large model offers 50 MP each. Moreover, only the ultra-wide-angle sensor in the base unit does not have an autofocus among the six sensors installed on the back.

Once again, we are curious to see what differences will emerge in the detailed tests. Finally, we should mention that we find a selfie shooter with 32 MP at the front.

Software and updates

This section is quick: Both phones ship with Android 13 based on MIUI 14. This means that MIUI 13 (review) will soon be obsolete for Xiaomi, and we will have to deal with a new overlay from the Chinese. We can therefore look forward to new features, but we will rely on Xiaomi's information until then: MIUI 14 uses less storage space and the number of non-removable apps has been reduced to eight.

The software should not be as resource-hungry as the predecessor, there are new widgets and a smoother performance overall. At least that is what Xiaomi promises. We will have to personally test it later to confirm that.

Xiaomi always keeps a low profile when it comes to updates. However, we know from the past that the company offers at least three Android versions for its flagships, so you can expect two major updates. MIUI itself gets four updates and you will get the security patches for at least three years.

Battery and quick-charging

Considering the size differences between both devices, it is not surprising that Xiaomi installs a fatter battery in the Pro. The capacity is 4,820 mAh, while the Xiaomi 13 has a battery with 4,500 mAh. However, the Pro has another advantage, namely the charging speed. The 67 watts in the base model are really good, but the 120 watts in the Pro are much faster.

The rest of the battery specs are identical: Both are capable of reverse charging with 10 watts and also wireless charging with 50 watts each.

Prices and availability

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in stores from March 8. The pre-order phase already starts with the global launch on February 26.

Prices and storage variants Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Pro 8 GB + 256 GB 999,90 Euros - 12 GB + 256 GB - 1.299,90 Euros

In China, there is also a limited edition of the Xiaomi 13, which is only the largest storage variant with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. In contrast to the "normal" models, the limited edition is available in four bright colors.

The question is whether these variants look better than the "normal" Xiaomi 13 models, right? / © Xiaomi

Conclusion

In summary, Xiaomi has done a lot right here. The company actually packs a lot of exciting components into both devices. At least according to the paper, the competition will probably have a lot to chew on first, and will of course have to step up accordingly in the new year.

However, Xiaomi does not make the mistake of configuring the devices too similarly this time. If you want the best cam, the fastest battery, and the more energy-efficient display, you have to buy the Pro. If all that is not necessary, the basic model is sufficient for everything you can do with a smartphone.