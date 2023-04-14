Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Time sure flies and we are now at the end of yet another week. Let us discover what is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Do take note that these apps are usually associated with an accompanying price tag, but have been made available for free for a limited time only. This article will inform you of the exclusive deals for paid apps that will not require you to fork out a single cent! Download these apps today on your Android or iPhone before they end up as paid apps again!

Do be informed that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although we do not have any idea on when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR & Barcode Scanner Pro [4.8-stars / $1.99]: A separate app for those who do not want to settle for their stock QR and barcode scanner on their smartphones.

Speed View GPS Pro [4.9-stars / $1.49]: Track your speed, distance, time, location, and other metrics when you travel.

Electron Config Pro [4.8-stars / $2.49]: A handy app to have if you are learning chemistry.

Home Workouts Pro [4.8-stars / $1.49]: Here is something for gym buffs who want an app that helps them remain fit while at home.

Android games

Kids to Grandmasters Chess [4.2-stars / $4.49]: An educational chess game that will not only help your little ones pique their interest but also help them grasp the basics all the way to more complex moves.

Burning Fortress 2 [4.1-stars / $0.99]: Do you have what it takes to keep your fortress safe and sound from incoming enemies?

Sphaze [4.7-stars / $0.99]: A science fiction puzzle game that is futuristic looking and yet engaging.

Bulbs [4.0-stars / $0.99]: A variation of the classic Simon game. Are you able to keep your wits about you?

Hero Z [4.8-stars / $1.99]: Yet another top-down isometric shooter that sees you survive against the undead, where your wits are the key to staying alive.

Zombie Age 2 Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99]: It is the zombie apocalypse as you indulge yourself in this side-scrolling shooter in a race for survival against hordes of undead.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Dreamfora [4.8-stars / $4.99]: A wellness app that helps you set daily goals to be a better you.

Atomic Metronome [4.7-stars / $3.99]: Quality precision timing control that will never throw you off balance.

Video Compress [4.7-stars / $1.99]: Do you have too little space on your iPhone? This app will free up more space by compressing whatever video files you have.

AirDisk Pro [4.6-stars / $2.99]: Store, view, and manage files on your Apple device in a way that is easily accessible.

iOS games

AirAttack 2 [4.8-stars / $1.99]: Enjoy stunning graphics in this top-down shooter, where you aim to be the ace in the sky!

Rain Drop Catcher [4.5-stars / $1.99]: Test your finger reflex skills by watering your plant to keep it alive.

Moto Race Pro [4.1-stars / $1.99]: All the thrills and spills of a stunt motorbike game minus the risk of injury or death.

Tiny Runner [4.2-stars / $1.99]: A horizontal endless running game in beautiful 2D sprites.

The Mines of Immortia [4.1-stars / $1.99]: An interactive fiction game that will surely play havoc with your imagination.

Shock Clock Arcade [5.0-stars / $0.99]: Jump from clock to clock by tapping your screen, it is a matter of time before you meet your demise!

That's all we have come up with for the end of this week! We hope that you will have a wonderful weekend ahead with this list of suggested apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!