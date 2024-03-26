Find Out What's Free for iOS and Android This Week!

Why spend money on something when you can get it for free? In terms of apps, there are many choices on iOS and Android. Usually, the better apps have a price, but sometimes developers may be kind enough to offer their paid apps for free.

However, it's hard to know when these free apps will become paid again. So, if you find an app that you think you'll like, we strongly suggest installing it before it goes back to being paid. This list is updated twice a week and doesn't include any apps that were previously featured.

Although we make efforts to ensure that these apps are not designed to compromise your privacy or deceive you, it is important to note that some of them may have a higher number of advertisements and in-app purchases compared to what you usually encounter. We do not provide in-depth reviews for these apps, but we do guarantee that they have a minimum rating of 3.5 stars. Please note that this article is separate from our weekly publication, Top 5 Apps of the Week.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

150X Duplicate Remover Pro ($0.49): I know you have tons of storage on your phone, but don't you wish you can remove duplicates of files to maximize space?

Dark Screen Filter ($0.99): Is your phone by your bedside all the time when you sleep? Perhaps this app can help reduce the amount of light from incoming notifications so you can sleep better.

Resume Builder ($4.99): Do you need help building your resume to secure the next dream job? Let this app help!

Unit Converter Pro ($0.99): Do you deal with a lot of unit conversions in your line of work or studies? Why not let an app do the job for you?

Free Android games

Dungeon Corp S Idle ($1.49): A fun game with cute graphics in an office setting where you farm for ever more powerful items to defeat crazy monsters!

Bulbs ($0.99): Test your memory in this classic Simon game and boost your brain power.

Word Search Game Offline ($1.99): Do you want to keep your brain active with this word search game? Play it offline wherever you are.

Infinity Highway ($0.99): Fast cars and exotic tracks, what is there not to like about this game!

Live or Die: Survival Pro ($0.49): It boils down to you and your wits to survive in this post-apocalyptic landscape that is full of zombies.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

1 Minute Fitness ($0.99): Get fit no matter where you are with this app!

Driving Theory by James May ($5.99): Prepare yourself well with this app before you get behind the wheel for real.

Ad Block Multi ($0.99): Block irritating ads for a better iPhone experience. There are 21 filter lists and counting!

BeeScan - PDF Scanner App ($9.99): Transform your iPhone into a portable scanner, scanning documents into PDF on the fly.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Wild Wolf Simulator Games 3D ($9.99): Live the life of a wild wolf in a pack and experience things from a whole new perspective.

Pop Math Cards ($1.99): Think you're a math whiz? Why not give this game a go and see how fast you can think on your feet!

Orbital Invaders: Space Shooter ($0.99): Clearly inspired by the classic Asteroids game, this version boasts amazing graphics with fast-paced gameplay.

Eastern Market Murder ($2.99): An augmented reality game that requires plenty of brain power and curiosity to fully enjoy the game.

SpellbookMaster ($3.99): Locate Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder spells easily while reading up on their details. Guess this is more game-related than a game per se.

Before you download any of the mentioned apps, we recommend you review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please consider the following advice:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Certain applications use a clever approach to make money by collecting and exchanging your personal information. To protect your personal data, it is recommended that you only grant necessary permissions for applications to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not require your location.

Hopefully, these suggestions will assist you in safely enjoying free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

This is our list for this week. In case there are other interesting Google Play Store or Apple App Store offerings that you found interesting and think the world needs to know, do list it in the comments!