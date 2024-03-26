Ugreen DXP4800 Plus Review: Lots of Potential for a NAS Newcomer

Ugreen surprised the market a while back announcing a full family of network-attached storage (NAS) devices. After some teasers, the NASync series is now available on Kickstarter. We tested the mid-range DXP4800 Plus model, and the surprises kept on coming. Find out why in nextpit's review.

Design and physical installation The DXP4800 Plus unit we received for this review is the intermediate model in the six-model range. It features four 3.5-inch drive bays in the front, with one USB-A, one USB-C, and one SD card slot. All NASync models are finished in the same nice gunmetal finish as Ugreen’s chargers, which are especially pretty in a big enclosure. Pros: Beautiful design and good build quality.

Easy access to HDD, SSD, and RAM.

Included dust filter.

Excellent port selection.

Easy to set up. Cons: Plastic drive trays feel delicate. In the design department, the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus is not only competitive with its NAS rivals, it manages to beat them in our opinion. The device feels well-built, with a thick metal housing and a nice finish that does not feel like a first-generation product. The big intake fan dominates the back of the DXP4800 Plus, but there is a good selection of ports. / © nextpit Besides the front ports, the DXP4800 Plus port selection continues on the back panel, with one HDMI, 1 USB-A 3.2, 2 USB-A 2.0, one 2.5 gbit RJ45 and one 10 Gbit RJ45 port. Next to them are the reset pinhole and a 19V DC power input. Curiously, the supplied PSU is not made by Ugreen, but by Huntkey, which is relatively well-known in the power supply market. The back is dominated by the large intake cooling fan, which can have the bundled dust filter magnetically attached to it. Air exits through the approximately 5 mm openings between the drive bays in the front, which are large enough to let dust in when the back fan is idling. Opening up the bottom panel reveals upgrade slots for DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and 2280 m.2 SSDs. / © nextpit In the bottom, there is an upgrade bay with the two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots—upgradable to 64 GB, with one of the slots already populated with the default 8 GB— and two free slots for m.2 SSDs. It is worth noting that the DXP4800 Plus only comes with the mounting points for the most common 2280 m.2 sticks, so no 2230/2242/2260/22110 SSDs. Installing HDDs is easy and toolless: Press the tab on the right side to slide the tray open, and place the hard disk. / © nextpit Drive installation is simple and toolless. Simply press the bottom part of the bay to open the pull tab. The drive bays are all plastic and also don’t require tools to open and lock standard 3.5-inch HDDs. Push a tab in the bottom to slide open the tray, position the drives according to the mounting holes, then close the tray, and slide it back in the enclosure. The drive tray can also hold a 2.5-inch drive using four screw holes (the required screws are included). / © nextpit The plastic construction makes the trays easy to use, but there is a considerable amount of flex, and they don’t feel as solid as the DXP4800 Plus enclosure. Thankfully, it is something most buyers will need to deal with only once every couple of years. As a bonus, the hard drive bays can also accommodate 2.5-inch HDDs/SSDs using the included drive screws in the box. The metal tool on the left can lock the drive bays, while the screwdriver is used for RAM or SSD upgrades. / © nextpit Speaking of packaging, Ugreen included not only screws for 2.5-inch drives but also the necessary screwdriver which can also be used to open the bottom bay and secure the m.2 SSDs. There is also the 150W PSU, Ethernet cable, and thick thermal pads for the m.2 drives.

No two-factor access authentication. We chose to do the initial setup on a phone in order to test the app’s capabilities and we were impressed. Select the region and language, plug the NAS to a network switch, access point, or router, set up the administrator account and the app will automatically detect the device. You can optionally set an online account for remote access before reaching the home screen. Ugreen NAS app initial setup © nextpit Ugreen NAS app initial setup © nextpit Ugreen NAS firmware update © nextpit After the initial setup, you will probably notified of an available update, after a couple of minutes and a reboot, you can start setting up the available storage. The DXP4800 Plus offers the standard RAID 1 (data is mirrored in all drives for redundancy), RAID 0 (data is split between drives for speed), RAID 10 (with four drives, data is split into two pairs of mirrored drives) JBOD (just a bunch of drives), or RAID 5 or 6, with parity protection that can survive losing one or two drives, respectively. Ugreen NAS app storage manager © nextpit Ugreen NAS app storage manager © nextpit © nextpit Volumes can be formatted in either Btrfs or ext4, and installed SSDs can be set as a cache for speeding up reads and writes. We used RAID 0 in the setup in order to test speeds, but recommend using a proper RAID level. The storage manager in the mobile or web app also allows setting up removable devices, both USB flashdrives, removable HDDs, and SD cards. After that, you can create the base folders, and then users and users groups. Access to the base folders can be granted to specific users or groups, even on the mobile app. Ugreen NAS task manager © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit Ugreen NAS Photo service © nextpit Back to the app’s home screen, users have access to the most used tools and resource monitoring. Live status are available for CPU, GPU, RAM, network usage, drives, and pools reads/writes, including fan speed and temperatures. The NASync app can currently setup the commonly used SMB file sharing system (compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and other systems), FTP, and even WebDAV. NFS and rsync access, however, can only be set on the web interface, at least for now. UGOS Pro home screen © nextpit UGOS Pro App Center © nextpit UGOS Pro Download Manager © nextpit UGOS Pro Download Manager © nextpit UGOS Pro Photo object search © nextpit UGOS Pro File Manager in-browser video playback © nextpit Despite being slightly more complete, the web interface feels less polished than the phone app. That is partly due to mixing serif and sans-serif fonts through the pages. Ugreen's UGOS Pro follows the same desktop metaphor as other NAS systems, with preset icons, a start menu, status bar, and shortcuts to settings, user management, notifications, and an app store. The app selection is currently limited to a bunch of first-party apps. The DXP4800 Plus true potential will only be enabled with Docker support, currently scheduled for May/2024, and virtual machines (VM, with planned support, but no availability estimate). UGOS Pro App Center © nextpit UGOS Pro Download Manager © nextpit UGOS Pro Download Manager © nextpit UGOS Pro Photo object search © nextpit UGOS Pro File Manager in-browser video playback © nextpit Docker support will open the possibility of hosting local servers such as Plex or Jellyfin for TV shows and movies, Home Assistant, advanced management for media (and Linux ISOs), game servers, VPN access, web hosting, and many (MANY) others. Even the advertised media playback over the HDMI port mentioned in the webpage could not be used in our updated unit. Other reviewers managed to get the feature working, but the media database was only available in Chinese. Oh, and another frequently asked question before the official launch was support for third-party operating systems such as TrueNAS, Unraid, OpenMediaVault, Proxmox and others. It is technically possible to replace the boot SSD, but the procedure is not officially supported and outside of the scope of this review. Included apps Besides the basic NAS features, the DXP4800 Plus offers remote access support through UGREENlink. The feature sets a permanent online address that can be accessed on any browser to reach your local files, do remote backups, and more. Personally, however, I cannot recommend opening a NAS for online access considering recent ransomware exploits in models from Qnap, Asustor, Terramaster, and other brands. One of the current highlights in the Ugreen NASync ecosystem is probably the photo manager, which can be paired with the mobile app photo backups for a powerful Google Photos-like experience. The service offers advanced features such as object recognition, face matching, geolocation metadata, and other features to quickly find your pictures. The UGOS Pro Photo management system can be accessed directly on the Ugreen NAS app. / © nextpit Searching for objects resulted in mixed results, but the system also used optical character recognition (OCR) to find text in images. It cannot compete with Google Photos (yet?) but already shows some promise. And is considerably easier to use than other self-hosting alternatives such as Photo Prism or Immich. Other apps for the UGOS Pro system include a downloader (compatible with HTTP links and torrent seeds to complete your Linux ISO collection), and a versatile file manager. The latter includes a decent media player that can playback media not only on the web interface but also on the standard mobile app.

Plenty of horsepower for future Docker support… Cons: …Lots of untapped horsepower without Docker support. Since this is our first NAS review, we could not test 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10Gbe) file transfers. However, equipped with four 4TB WD Red Plus drives in RAID0, reads and writes pretty much reached the 2.5 Gbps (292 MB/s) available in our desktop PCs at the office. Transferring files to two computers simultaneously reached around 320 MB/s, and that’s without using SSDs as cache. Using two Samsung 980 Pro SSDs as a RAID0 cache for read and writes allowed transferring files to two 2.5 Gbps desktop PCs at nearly 4.5 Gbps (560 MB/s), which is far from 10 Gbps, but near the limits of what our local PCs could handle plugged to an Eero Max 7 router. Curiously, the number is pretty close to what our colleagues at NASCompares found in their review using an end-to-end 10Gbe setup. The DXP4800 Plus offers both 2.5 and 10 Gbps Ethernet ports on the back. / © nextpit As for the Pentium 8505 processor, its four efficiency cores and one performance core from Intel’s 12th generation family (Alder Lake) couldn’t really be used to their full potential. While the object and face recognition features on the photo management system briefly taxed the CPU cores, the truth is that only full Docker and/or VM support can really take advantage of its performance potential, and the same can be said for the good enough default 8 GB of DDR5 RAM. Regarding power consumption, we observed a peak consumption for our setup (four WD Red Plus 4 TB HDDs) of 74 W during startup, around 60 W during file transfers, and an idle consumption of around 41 W. Other reviewers apparently observed higher power usage, so your mileage may vary (or wattage), depending on the drives installed.

Ugreen DXP4800 Plus technical specifications Ugreen DXP4800 Plus Operating System UGOS Pro

Tested version: 1.0.0.0483 Processor Intel Pentium Gold 8505

1 performance core (with multi-threading)

4 efficiency cores Memory 8 GB DDR5 RAM

Samsung M425R1GB4BB0 SO-DIMM

Expandable up to 64 GB OS storage 128 GB SSD SATA drive bays 4

Toolless installation for 3.5-inch drives

Included screws for 2.5-inch drives

22 TB drive support M.2 SSD slots 2

2280 M.2 support

4 TB drive support Network interfaces 1x RJ45 10 GbE

1x RJ45 2.5 GbE Front ports SD card 3.0

1x USB-C (10 Gbps)

1x USB-A (10 Gbps) Back ports 1x HDMI

1x USB-A (5 Gbps)

2x USB-A (480 Mbps) Power Huntkey 19V 150W AC PSU

UPS support in UGOS Pro App support Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, web