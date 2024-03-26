Hot topics

One UI 6.1 Update for Galaxy S23 Won't Bring All New Cool Features

NextPit Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
© nextpit
Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review) debuted on One UI 6.1 tagged with new Galaxy AI features and enhancements. The update is slated to be shipped to older Galaxy models this week, but Samsung hasn't shared the full changelog for older models. However, a new leak appears to indicate the update comes with fewer features as anticipated.

Which One UI 6.1 features and changes are coming to the Galaxy S23?

Prolific leaker Ice Universe has shared details about the One UI 6.1 update over on X and seems to be already running the latest firmware on a Chinese version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). Based on the post, the last year Galaxy premium device will get all AI features that were first introduced with the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Likewise, it also mentioned that this will include the optimized and smoother animations in the UI.

Although that seems promising, the source said that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra will miss out on some improvements the update is bringing. For instance, it is tipped the Galaxy S23 will not be not supported by the new full-screen always-on mode and new screen vividness settings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Instant Slo-Mo
Instant Slo-Mo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one example of Galaxy AI-powered features on the Galaxy S24 / © nextpit

Other major additions that are said won't be coming to the Galaxy S24's predecessor include Ultra HDR photos in Instagram and Photos app. Even so, the updated camera algorithm that supposed to improve shooting modes and picture quality.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) could also miss on those features, but both should be able to take advantage of the new suite of AI tools.

When you should expect the update to become available?

Coming from South Korea and China, Samsung is slated to start rolling out One UI 6.1 on March 28 while availability for devices and region could still vary.

The first set of eligible Galaxy models to receive the update are the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Samsung said it is working to bring those AI features to more Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series — all run on older Snapdragon chipset.

Is your Samsung Galaxy phone eligible for the update? Which of the new features are you looking to try most? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Source: Ice Universe on X

