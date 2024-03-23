Top 5 Android & iOS Apps of the Week: Kingdom, Adobe Express, and More!

What are your plans for the weekend? If you're tired of the usual apps and games on your smartphone, let us introduce you to some lesser-known options. After trying them out, you might even wonder why you hadn't heard of or bookmarked nextpit's Top 5 Apps of the Week before. We ensure that there's always something to pique the interest of a wide range of readers by selecting apps from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

What do we have for you this week? Netflix's zombie thriller, Kingdom, is now available as a game for those who are interested. You can also keep track of your fitness workouts with FitNotes, while those who love editing graphics on the move will benefit from installing Adobe Express (albeit having a monthly subscription makes sense to access the plethora of options). A self-care app that lets you take care of a virtual pet? Check—in the form of Finch.

We understand that some apps offer in-app purchases and display advertisements. That's why we have taken the responsibility of installing and testing each of these apps. Our goal is to ensure that our readers are not caught off guard by excessive microtransactions or an overwhelming number of ads. Our primary focus is to recommend apps that enhance your smartphone experience and provide value.

For those who are on the lookout for more casual apps and games can always refer to our free apps of the week article, which is published twice a week. Let us get down to serious business and see what apps have been shortlisted this week.

Kingdom: The Blood (Android & iOS)

Kingdom: The Blood is an action game that has its roots in the popular South Korean Netflix series aptly known as...Kingdom. In this Joseon-era title, you will find yourself squaring off against non-stop waves of zombies who become active only at night. These are not your regular, slumbering zombies from your grandparents' era. Nay, they're fast, they're agile, and they're deadly in their pursuit of fresh human flesh. I found the graphics to be amazing considering how this is a mobile title and not a console one.

Price: Netflix subscription / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes (Netflix subscription)

The battle system will require a learning curve, where you will find it tough to avoid the enemies' attack halfway. There are also inconsistencies littered throughout the game, but hopefully, this is something the developer will fix in due time. You would need a fairly newer device to keep it moving along nicely, otherwise the action does end up laggy.

Of course, reviews are a mixed bag. Some people find the controls to be less than satisfactory, while others have found the game to work just great for them. It really boils down to your personal preference. I would not say this is a bad game per se, but if you have got your timing right and can anticipate your moves in advance, it does end up as an enjoyable experience.

However, for those who find it difficult to get used to the controls and gameplay, it might be frustrating. Different strokes for different folks! Hey, if all else fails, just watch the Netflix TV series already and all will be forgiven.

Download Kingdom: The Blood from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Adobe Express (Android & iOS)

Do you work with graphics and images all day long? For those who have long used Adobe Express on a daily basis on the desktop, did you know you can also be productive while you are on the move with the mobile app? Yes, Adobe Express is available on smartphones, which is amazing to see just how far smartphones have come in terms of processing firepower and muscle. The same Adobe Express experience can now be enjoyed on your handset no matter where you are.

While the app itself is free, you will only be able to unleash your full creative powers on the go if you decide to fork out $9.99 for the monthly subscription. The app does plenty of things, ranging from simple tasks like resizing images to changing formats. Want to come up with a brand new website banner while you are on the subway? Sure, go ahead.

Price: $9.99/month / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Work on art projects no matter where you are. / © nextpit

For users who also have a Creative Cloud membership, you can access and edit your privileges for Illustrator and Photoshop files from the app itself. Overall, the experience is smooth and seamless. Naturally, phones with a larger viewing real estate will benefit most from Adobe Express, otherwise you might be forced to squint harder than usual.

Adobe’s powerful Firefly-powered generative tools are also part of the app, letting your creative juices flow with wanton abandon. Overall, this works best if you are going to design content for mobile devices simply because you already know what it will look like. Otherwise, I would stick to the desktop version for more heavy-duty tasks and designs.

Download Adobe Express from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Finch: Self Care Pet (Android & iOS)

Life is tough. There is plenty of vitriol and negativity online, but thankfully there are apps that help you feel better about yourself. Finch is one such app, where this avian character will be your new self-care best friend! It is a Tamagotchi of sorts, helping you feel more positive throughout the day, every single day. After all, you can only live in the moment, so why not take better care of yourself by looking after this digital pet? You begin by selecting a pet, hatch it, name it, choose a pronoun, and you're good to go.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: No

Take better care of yourself with Finch. / © nextpit

From there, you will be able to collect in-game currency that is known as Rainbow Stones which can be exchanged for gifts and other in-game items. In short, this is a gamified self-care app. There are different tasks you can set for yourself at different intervals, and completing them will also help Finch grow and mature. In other words, when you win, Finch will also win!

Want to enjoy this game with friends? You can also add them later on, where everyone can be seen to reside on the in-game tree. Upon completion of a particular task, you can also edit it or even type your reflection. Perhaps it has to do with your feelings or something you have learned from performing that task, it really boils down to how you want to approach the matter.

At the end of the day, reflect and think about what you can be grateful for, and Finch will also return from its adventure and share its thoughts with you. This is definitely worth using if you want to egg yourself on with self-reflection and take stock of your life and its future direction. The graphics might be too cute or child-like for some, but hey, don't we all learn and be a better person by being child-like?

Download Finch: Self Care Pet from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

FitNotes (Android)

Are you paranoid like me? I tend to have at least two running apps open each time I pound the pavement. This is to make sure that no reading is lost, and there is always a backup just in case one app fails. Of course, nothing can be done if both apps fail, but that has yet to happen (fingers crossed!). For those who want to keep track of just how many reps of a particular exercise you have done without having to rely on an app that costs you a subscription, how about FitNotes as an alternative?

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Keep track of your workouts with this easy-to-use FitNotes app. / © nextpit

Meant more for those who want to build muscle than indulge in cardio-oriented exercises, FitNotes tracks both reps and weights through exercises split by muscle group. The design is plain to say the least, but it is functional. It would be nice to have the ability to include recurring workouts to reduce the admin work on the user's side, but I can live with that.

Download FitNotes from the Google Play Store.

IDAGIO (Android & iOS)

What do you think of the type of music played back on the airwaves these days? Do you think they are trash as you have absolutely no idea what the singer is ranting? Well, how about rolling back the years (or maybe, centuries) by enjoying a more cultured performance in the form of classical music? IDAGIO does exactly that, by first asking you whether you are new to the classical music scene, have some basic knowledge, or are an experienced listener.

From there, IDAGIO will also let you choose from several composers for it to get a better grasp of your listening preference. You can listen to the suggested albums, or perform an individual search. The search categories can be further broken down into composers, performers, periods, genres, and instruments, narrowing it down even further.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Enjoy high-quality classical music with IDAGIO. / © nextpit

Want to impress your other half with a classical music concert? IDAGIO has got your back in this department as well, where you can browse different upcoming concerts and make your purchase from the app itself. The price options depend on how much you want to pay, but you still get the same view. Everything is virtual, so make sure you have a great audio setup at home!

Listening to the huge library of classical tunes is free, but if you feel like you want something more, there are always subscriptions to consider. IDAGIO Premium will stream in high quality at 320kbps, while IDAGIO Premium+ will stream in lossless quality (FLAC 16-bit 44.1kHz), with IDAGIO Premium+ Concerts providing the above and full access to all concerts - which means you can have a buffet of audio concerts without having to pay for individual ones, now how about that?

Download IDAGIO from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Did any of the apps listed here catch your eye? Perhaps you are dying to let us know of an app you came across that will benefit everyone else. Let us know in the comments!