Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know about this mega event!

The time has finally arrived and Amazon has officially confirmed Prime Day 2023. On July 11 and 12 of this year, Prime members will once again be able to enjoy numerous offers, often with rock bottom prices waiting for you. In this overview, we will keep you up to date on the best tech deals and you'll also discover offers in the smart home, gaming, smartphone, and other product categories.

When does Prime Day start?

Prime Day* is one of the most important and biggest discount online campaigns, with Black Friday coming in a close second. All you need is an active Amazon Prime subscription and plenty of patience.

This is because during these sales, Amazon tends to offer lightning deals with rock-bottom prices on popular devices. You ought to act quickly before the stock runs out! In our overview, we provide you with the most important offers from the entire tech range that is available on Amazon, so be sure to check back regularly as soon as things kick off.

Note: Amazon Prime Day remains exclusive for Amazon customers with a Prime subscription. Such an event with huge savings will take place again next year! Not a Prime customer yet?—Here's where you can sign up for a trial subscription*

In our selection, we compare the offers with the general prices on the net. You might be able to find cheaper prices elsewhere as Amazon's discounts are based on the recommended retail prices, some of which have remained unchanged for years.

Amazon Prime Music, Kindle & others: Amazon services on offer!

As usual, we can expect numerous free subscriptions for Amazon services again this year. Even if Prime Day has not yet kicked off, you can already secure the first deals. For example, Prime members will receive Amazon Unlimited Music* for 3 months without having to fork out a single cent. If you like this Amazon service, you will pay $8.99 per month after the trial period.

In addition, you have the option to check out the audiobook service known as "Audible" for free for three months. At the end of the trial period, you will pay the usual $14.95 per month. Book lovers can also get their money's worth with Kindle Unlimited. You normally have to fork out $11.99 per month for a subscription.

Gamers among you might know by now that the streaming platform "Twitch" belongs to Amazon. This means as a Prime customer, you can enjoy numerous free goodies and games. Until Prime Day, you will receive free new games each week and can thus obtain games like Prey or Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for free.

In addition, there is a lot of in-game content for Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, and others. All you need is an active Prime subscription*. As a little bonus, you can also give a free sub to your favorite streamer every month.

If you already use the "Amazon Photos" app, you should quickly upload your first picture. This is because you can now receive an Amazon voucher worth $15 if you download the app and upload a picture. You can find all the relevant information by clicking on the button.

Always exciting: Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, Kindle & more!

During Prime Day, we can expect amazing prices for Amazon's various Echo devices. The second-generation Echo Show 5 is already available for $89.99. When the promotional days kick off, we can certainly look forward to even more offers around the portfolio of the largest online retailer.

You can find out which Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, and Kindle e-readers are on offer here as soon as the deals start.

The best smartphone deals for Samsung & others on Prime Day

Amazon is also likely to turn slash prices for its smartphone offers on Prime Day. Which offers will there be for the likes of Samsung, Google, and others?

We do not know yet, but as soon as the first deals are available, you will find them here. If you want a new smartphone but do not quite know just which one you should pick up, we have prepared some "Best Of" lists:

Robot vacuum cleaners, robotic mowers, and more: the best smart home deals

Smart helpers such as suction and mowing robots should also be available again to the masses on Prime Day at exciting prices. This should also include security cameras, smart doorbells, or thermostats that are often available at greatly discounted prices.

You will be able to find out which special offers you can look forward to in this section on July 11. In order to get pumped for it, we recommend our "Best Of" lists here:

Saving energy on Prime Day: balcony power plants, power stations & other offers

More and more people are trying to live with green energy sources by generating it themselves. Balcony power plants are particularly suitable for this purpose. However, power stations and other energy solutions should also be available at significantly reduced prices on Prime Day.

We'll show you which deals you can find here from July 11 onward. If this is too long a wait for you, we have some exciting articles on the topic of "saving energy" here:

LG, Philips, or Sony: the best TV deals on Prime Day!

Is it time to finally get rid of the old, fat, and chunky CRT TV? If so, you have the opportunity to pick up excellent TVs at low prices on Prime Day. In this section, you can read about the offers from LG, Philips, Sony, and other manufacturers.

Gaming on Prime Day: the best deals for gamers

Of course, gamers would not want to miss out on Prime Day either, so you can not only find massively discounted games or the Prime gaming service, but also big discounts on peripherals like gaming mice or keyboards, and gaming furniture. You can find out which deals are available on Prime Day in this section.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023

The two days are likely to be among the most important days of the year for many bargain hunters. So do check back regularly to make sure you don't miss anything and secure the best deals for yourself. We will update this article regularly to keep you up to date at all times.

What do you think about Prime Day? Do you already have an active Prime subscription and are looking forward to it, or would you rather wait for Black Friday in November? Please let us know in the comments! Also, feel free to send us your favorite deals on July 11 and 12!