Best Premium Smartphones Under $600 to Buy in 2023

With smartphone prices trending upwards, and many flagship models way beyond a thousand dollars, sub-$600 phones still offer a good balance between features and performance. Whether you are looking to play games, take great pictures, or simply have a reliable phone which will last you many years, keep reading to find out the best phones on the market for less than 600 dollars.

With true flagship phones costing (way) above $1000, intermediate models started to trickle around the $500 price range. Even then, there are still a couple of smartphones around $600 that still offer a true flagship-level experience, without the tradeoffs found in the intermediate segment.

Editor's note: the prices highlighted in this article may vary depending on discounts offered by the manufacturers.

The best smartphones under $600

Editorial tip Apple's alternative Best camera Long software support Product OnePlus 10T 5G Apple iPhone 12 Google Pixel 7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Picture Display 6.7'' OLED

1080 x 2412 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



6.1'' OLED

1170 x 2532 pixels

60 Hz refresh rate



6.3'' OLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

90 Hz refresh rate



6.4'' OLED

1080 x 2340 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8 / 12 / 16 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

4 GB RAM

64 / 128 / 256 GB storage

8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD ❌ Software Android 12 with Oxygen OS iOS 14.1 Android 13 Android 12 with One UI Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4



Main: 12 MP, f/1.6, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.4





Main: 50 MP, f/1.9, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2





Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

3x telephoto: 8 MP, f/2.4



Selfie 16 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/2.2 10.8 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4800 mAh

125 W wired charging (US)

-

Charger included





2815 mAh

20 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

Charger not included





4355 mAh

20 W wired charging

20 W wireless charging

Charger not included





4500 mAh

25 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

Charger not included





Good High performance led by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

100% battery life in less than 20 minutes

Quality 120Hz AMOLED display

3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates

Competitive price Still a good performer in 2023

Bright OLED display

Excellent iOS support and integration Well-calibrated 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display

Premium design (Gorilla Glass Victus, aluminum frame, IP68)

Efficient dual camera module

Android 13 with lots of exclusive features

Excellent battery life

Competitive price Bright, smooth and responsive 120Hz AMOLED display

Snapdragon 888 performance without overheating issues

Neat and modern design (despite all the plastic)

Convincing wide-angle and 3x zoom camera module

Night Mode works great

3 major Android versions and 4 years of security updates

IP68 certification Bad No IP certification

No Alert Slider

Limited camera module performance

No Hasselblad branding Average battery life

60 Hz refresh rate display

64 GB of storage is too low

Slow wired charging

Charger not included No 120 Hz refresh rate

20W wired charging is too slow

Back design is less beautiful than last year's

Charger not included Mediocre battery life

Archaic 25-watt charging

No microSD port or 3.5 mm audio jack

Charger is not included in the box

Rating Read the OnePlus 10T 5G review Not yet rated Read the Google Pixel 7 review Read the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review

What to expect from a sub-$600 phone

Different from other price categories, sub-$600 phones don't make specific tradeoffs to reach the price point. Each brand usually chooses different features to distinguish smartphones in this category from the true flagships.

Their software update support is usually on the same level as the high-end devices but you can expect to find sacrifices in camera versatility—e.g. fewer lenses—, slower or fewer charging options, slightly downgraded display, or older generation processors.

OnePlus 10T: The right compromises

OnePlus 10T 5G supports 125W fast charging (150W in global versions). / © NextPit

Read the full OnePlus 10T review

Our pick for the best smartphone under $600 goes to the OnePlus 10T 5G. The Chinese brand did a curious balance of features and performance, ditching wireless charging in favor of superfast 125 W wired charging, for example. Another compromise is in the camera department, without a telephoto lens and only an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

Even so, OnePlus equipped the phone with a capable main camera that shouldn't disappoint. Additionally, the OLED display is top-notch, with 120 Hz refresh rate, vivid colors, and enough brightness for outdoor use.

Better still, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, that not only is faster than its predecessors, it does so with less energy consumption. And on the software side, the 10T should be supported up to Android 15, with at least four more years of security patches

OnePlus 10T 5G

Apple iPhone 12: Ecosystem ties

The iPhone 12 is almost indistinguishable from the 13 and 14 models. / © NextPit

For those invested in the Apple ecosystem, the best option in the sub-$600 category is probably the iPhone 12. The first 5G iPhone is still a powerful and versatile smartphone in 2023, with performance on par with its Android alternatives.

Also read: The best iPhone deals with a phone contract

The iPhone 12 features a beautiful 6.1'' OLED display with an excellent contrast ratio and a design inspired by the classic iPhone 4 that was kept on the 2021 and 2022 successors. As usual for the non-Pro Apple phones, the iPhone 12 features a dual camera module, both with 12-megapixel sensors and great performance in both daylight and night shots.

Energy efficiency is one of the low points of the iPhone 12, with worse battery life than its more efficient successors. Another issue is that 64 GB of storage may not be enough for most people. In that case, it might be worth considering getting the 3rd-generation iPhone SE which features a more efficient processor but has an older design based on the iPhone 6.

Apple iPhone 12

Google Pixel 7: The best camera

The dual camera module of the Google Pixel 7 with its main lens can "simulate" a x2 optical zoom and up to x8 in digital. / © NextPit

Read the full Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel family is well-known for its camera performance, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. The Android flagbearer is usually on top of camera comparisons and offers excellent results from both its main 50 MP camera and the 12-megapixels ultra-wide lens.

Being the Google reference phone, the Pixel 7 gets monthly security fixes and is first in line to receive new Android versions. Performance is top-notch, with the same processor used in the flagship Pixel 7 Pro. And all that with excellent battery life, without software bloat and exclusive software features thanks to the Pixel feature drops.

As a tradeoff, the Pixel 7 is limited to a 90 Hz OLED display—while its Android rivals go up to 120 Hz—and the performance of the Tensor G2 chip is not on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8+ Gen 1.

Google Pixel 7

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Long-term support

The Galaxy S21 FE looks like every other Samsung phone viewed upfront. / © NextPit

Read the Galaxy S21 FE review

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had a very difficult task to fulfill, to succeed the popular Galaxy S20 FE. Worse, launched during the COVID pandemic, its release was delayed probably due to component shortages and ended up reaching shelves right before the Galaxy S22 was announced.

The result is a capable phone brought down by the fact it is powered by the power-hungry Snapdragon 888 processor. Despite offering excellent daily performance, battery life and heat management were issues we found during our review.

Still, the Galaxy S21 FE is a good option in the price range, with good camera performance and the promise of long-term support. The S21 FE should receive Android 16 in 2026, with security fixes until the beginning of 2027.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Alternatives to purchasing a more expensive smartphone Mark these deals days down in your 2023 calendar: Event Date Amazon Prime Day July 2023 (rumored) Singles' Day 11 November 2023 Black Week 20 to 24 November 2023 Black Friday 24 November 2023 Cyber Monday 27 November 2023

Contract discounts

Flagship and premium phones are the models with the biggest (and best) discounts when buying with a phone contract. That's why we added contract options in the deals links above, in case you are a customer of one of the mentioned carriers, be sure to check them out!

Refurbished and used smartphones

If removing the protective film on your new device does not spark joy, you can pick up more expensive smartphones from the second-hand or refurbished market. It is particularly advisable to use devices that carry a refurbished guarantee.

Buy a refurbished cell phone: Here's what you need to look out for when shopping

These are used smartphones that have been checked and refurbished by reputable companies to ensure that they are in tip-top condition. Refurbished devices are particularly worthwhile to check out when they come with an extended warranty. This is how you protect yourself when picking one up just in case the handset gives up the ghost just a few weeks down the road.

Do you think we forgot a phone model? What would you change on this list? Share your opinion in the comments below!