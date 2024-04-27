Hot topics

Besides the next-gen foldable smartphones that are expected to be unveiled in July, Samsung could also tag the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are successors to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review). After the earbuds were spotted last month, a related certification has recently surfaced revealing the battery size of the earbuds' charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro battery capacity

The alleged batteries belonging to Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging case have been certified by TUV (via 91Mobiles). The listing reveals that these cells carry a model number of EB-BR630 which aligns to the rumored SM-R630 model number of the upcoming high-end noise-canceling earbuds that appeared in March.

In addition to the naming scheme, the certification also details that the battery has a rated capacity of 500 mAh. For what's it worth, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case features the same battery size at 500 mAh, but advertised as 515 mAh, which is likely going to be applied for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro charging case battery size
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging is certified with 500 mAh battery, but could advertise with 515 mAh typical battery. / © TUV / 91 Mobiles

It's unclear if there are changes in battery capacities for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. But for reference, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are fitted with 58 mAh cell on each bud, and which is rated by Samsung to last 26 hours combined from the case's juice with ANC disabled. In contrast, that's slightly lower than what you can get from Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (review) or Sony's WF-1000XM5 (review).

While we might not see the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro gaining in battery capacity front, the South Koreans could still find ways to improve the battery life in the earbuds. A couple of ways would include equipping the headphones with better processors and audio drivers and more efficient connectivity.

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWS

Apart from the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, there's also a chatter of Samsung working on a standard Galaxy Buds 3 that should feature downgraded technical specs and possibly a different design and materials, similar to the Galaxy Buds FE (review).

The latest forecasts hint Samsung's Unpacked event will take place in Paris on July 10, and that's a little over three months from now. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be made official along with the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and of course, these Galaxy wireless earbuds.

Which features or changes would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Are you intending to buy a pair once they're out? Let us hear your plans in the comments.

Via: 91Mobiles

